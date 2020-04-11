Add color and plant a legend with the iris

My garden calls to me. Actually, it is shouting, “Get out here and take care of me.” I really need to get my hand in the soil. I’m beginning to think only a good hard rain will wash away the oak pollen and solve my allergy problems. I’m tired of being trapped in the house; we need rain so I can go out and play.
Spring has announced her arrival with the soft green of new leaves cloaking the trees. Anacua trees gloriously draped with fragrant white blooms dot the countryside. It is the only time of the year that I want one for my yard. I have thought about adding one to the grounds, but it would have to be planted on the far reaches of the property where I could enjoy it in the spring but not deal with its other issues.
The Ehretia anacua is often called the sandpaper tree due to its rough, textured leaves. It will grow 20 to 30 feet with dense foliage. One growing in my backyard when I was small made the perfect site for a secret tree house. My father built a simple one for us, and we spent many a lazy summer day in that tree.
The foliage was so dense you couldn’t see us. My sisters decided to try smoking in the tree, knowing they couldn’t be seen. Mother caught them because they forgot the smoke. She could see little wisps coming out of the tree and smell it.
The Anacua stands out in the countryside due to its large, black-green oval leaves. When covered in the fragrant blooms, the tree attracts honeybees. Like the live oak, it drops its leaves in the early spring and replaces them. It does this ahead of the live oak. After the blooms, yellow-orange fruit appear. Birds and other critters love the sweet fruit. Thanks to birds, they are easily spread. They are drought tolerant once established. The trunk is fascinating. It will appear like several corded trunks bound together instead of a single trunk. The tree has reddish, flaking bark. The shade is so dense nothing will grow under it except the tiny trees that sprout from the messy fruit that fall to the ground.
If you love wildlife and want to invite them into your garden, the Anacua is a desirable tree. Just plant it on the edge of your garden so you can enjoy the blooms and not have to deal with the fruit and leaf drop.
The trees aren’t the only sign of spring; the garden is filled with the elegant blooms of the Bearded Iris. After dividing an overgrown clump of purple iris two seasons ago, they are blooming spectacularly.
The elegant flower gets its name from the Greek goddess Iris, who traveled a rainbow bridge between heaven and earth to deliver messages from the gods. Legend has it that the goddess escorted women’s souls to heaven. A mourning Greek husband plant would irises at his wife’s grave.
Their delicate beauty has made them a prize over the millennia. Kings and priests on the isle of Crete celebrated irises in paintings. They were the spoils of war brought from Syria to Thutmosis, the pharaoh of Egypt. The flower decorated carvings and murals of their buildings. The French adopted the fleur-de-lis, a stylized depiction, as their country’s royal emblem.
Greeks and Romans followed by medieval monks grew iris roots in medicinal gardens to treat ailments. It was used to treat fever, headaches, stomachaches and sunburn. The digging of the iris root was done with great ceremony. It was believed that only the hands of someone in a state of chastity could successfully complete the task.
Orris root, the dried rhizomes (modified stems) of some irises was placed among linens in Elizabethan times to give them a violet-like scent. The roots were also used to make rosary beads and used for teething babies. Today, the orris root is still used as a sweet fragrance in cosmetics and potpourri.
There are many types of iris, but only a few grow easily in our area of Texas. While I love bearded iris, unfortunately most will only last a couple of seasons before diminishing due to our hot and humid conditions. My lavender and dark purple one is the exception and thrives in the beds next to the driveway.
The German bearded irises have orchid-like blooms and are the most widely grown iris. They have sword-shaped foliage and will put up tall stalks with several buds providing color over a period of weeks. The blooms consist of three upright petals called the standard and three petals that hang down called the fall. A fuzzy yellow appendage on the lower petals is the beard.
They thrive in morning sun but will tolerate a little afternoon shade in our part of Texas. Plant them in soil rich with organics. It must be well drained. If they are happy they will multiply and need to be divided every few years to keep them blooming at their peak.
The Dutch Iris is good one to add to your garden. Dutch Irises are a cross between Spanish and African irises and bred in the Netherlands. They grow up to two feet tall and flowers up to four inches across. They will bloom in early spring and make an excellent cut flower. They enjoy a soil rich in organics and will return each spring for many years.
An iris that enjoys our humidity is the Louisiana Iris. Discovered by horticulturist in the 1920s, this native American iris group is prized for its saucer-shaped blossoms with fanciful marking and wide color range. It is the perfect addition to the edge of a pond.
Not only are you adding color to your garden when you plant an Iris, you are planting a legend.
Happy gardening.