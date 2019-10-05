Air conditioning – a novel way to cool down

I have been thankful for air-conditioning—and for sufficient electricity to keep it going—many times during this hot, endless summer.
I’ve also remembered growing up without it. Of course, we didn’t miss what we didn’t have, and it wasn’t as hot then as it is now. Lots of fans and iced tea helped us stay fairly comfortable. Windows and doors were open to catch cross breezes. My sister Catherine grew up sleeping with a fan with a slight wheeze on low speed, and she couldn’t sleep without it. She may have taken it to college with her!
At least in my lifetime we have always had electricity and a refrigerator. My aunt remembered my grandmother setting a pitcher of milk in a pan of water and calling it “cool milk.” I think my grandparents’ first purchase, after electricity arrived in Viggo in 1939, was a refrigerator.
Our vehicles didn’t have a/c either, just lowered windows. Catherine and I argued over having the back windows completely down for maximum breeze, or slightly down, so that hair didn’t blow as badly.
The schools were not air-conditioned; each classroom had a large fan or two, and the lucky kids sat near them. All the windows were up in September and in May, the two warmest months of the school year. The Beeville ISD did not air-condition the schools until the early 1980s.
But movie theaters had climate control, which is probably why movies were so popular in the summer. Gradually, stores began to install refrigerated air. However, I can remember that J.C. Penney’s store in downtown Beeville was simply equipped with many large ceiling fans, at least into the 1960s.
My aunt and uncle, who lived in Beeville, where it was several degrees warmer than in the country, installed a window unit for their bedroom when I was a young teenager. Spending the night with them, sleeping on a cot in the air-conditioned room, was a novelty.
In the late 1980s, when I was teaching at Thomas Jefferson Junior High, a young teacher from Iowa was amazed that we missed two days of school in February because of ice. “We’d NEVER miss school in Iowa because of a little ice,” she said. “We know how to handle it.”
The next September, the national news reported that several Iowa schools were closed because of a heat wave. “We’d NEVER miss school because of a little heat,” we told her. “We have air-conditioning!”
People in hot climates have been experimenting with ways to keep cool for millennia. Ancient Egyptians hung reeds in their windows and moistened them with trickling water to provide evaporative cooling. A second century Chinese mechanical engineer invented a rotary fan with seven wheels, 10 feet in diameter, powered by prisoners!
In 1842, Florida physician John Gorrie used compressor technology to create ice, which he used to cool air for patients in his hospital. However, it wasn’t until 1902 that a young New York engineer named Willis Carrier tackled a humidity problem that caused magazine pages to wrinkle at a Brooklyn publishing company. By passing air through water-cooled coils, Carrier found that he could not only dry the air, but also cool it. He patented his “apparatus for treating air,” which is now considered the foundation of modern air-conditioning.
In 1904, organizers at the St. Louis World’s Fair used mechanical refrigeration to cool all the rooms in the Missouri State Building, the first time air-conditioning was used to cool a building for public comfort.
In 1914, Charles Gates, son of a pioneer barbed wire manufacturer, built the first private home with a/c. By the late 1940s, compact, relatively inexpensive window units were available and slowly made their way into homes in warmer parts of the U.S. It wasn’t until the 1960s that most new homes were built with central air-conditioning systems. The Energy Information Administration estimates that 87 percent of U.S. households now have some form of air-conditioning.
Not so in other countries. When I took two graduate courses for Spanish teachers at the Universidad de Alcalá de Henares, near Madrid, Spain in the summer of 1995, the apartment where I stayed had no a/c. We were reasonably comfortable until the last week in July, when it was so hot that my host’s small son cried because of the hot nights. In the dry climate, I slept with a wet washcloth on my forehead and a wet hand towel on my legs for evaporative cooling. Our professor explained that most Spaniards didn’t want a/c in their homes. I’m guessing they may have changed their minds, with recent European heat waves.
The Sept. 23 Time Magazine, devoted to climate change, has an article on Jacobabad, Pakistan, often cited as the hottest city on earth, where temperatures range from 122-124 degrees Fahrenheit for months—and they have no a/c. Those with solar panels can run fans during the day, but at night they sleep on cots with loosely-woven leather straps that let air circulate around their bodies. If water is spilled on the pavement, it hisses and turns to steam.
Global warming has increased their temperatures, as it has ours. I hope that we can work together, as young Greta Thunberg challenges us to do, to address climate change. We can’t count on air-conditioning to save us as temperatures rise.