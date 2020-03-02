BEEVILLE – With the smile of a school boy, Josh Emslie took his seat, preparing to have his first caricature drawn.
“I have never had one done before,” he said as he disheveled his hair, a natural look for him, but one definitely to be highlighted in this art. “I am from New Mexico, and we have a lot of roadside artists.”
In a classroom at Coastal Bend College Wednesday, Feb. 19, he would only have to sit about 10 minutes as Lorin Bernsen would use pastels to sketch his cartoon creation.
As he talked, Bernsen drew, starting first with the outline and then shading and filling in the details.
“I lived in Albuquerque for 14 years,” Emslie said. “I moved to Texas when I was a freshman in high school.”
He was recruited by Coastal Bend College to play on their soccer team.
“They gave me a really good offer,” Emslie said. “It was either Oklahoma or here.
“This one is closer to the beach.”
Bernsen could relate.
“I grew up around here, and I went to the beach a lot,” he said.
Bernsen began his work in characters while attending Texas State University in San Marcos.
It was during one summer that he got a job drawing the caricatures at Six Flags.
“I started after my third year in college,” he said.
Soon after graduating, he committed himself to his art, drawing thousands of theme park and festival patrons across the U.S.
He has been back at the college for the past few years, demonstrating the techniques and drawing students and faculty throughout the day.
