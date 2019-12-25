Amaryllis – plant, water and stand back

I have been busy decking the halls getting ready for the fast approach of the holidays. The tree has been dressed in all its finery and the garlands hung. I still have cookies to bake and a little shopping and a lot of wrapping to do!
I decided to take a break and shop for some poinsettias to complete the decorations. As I looked over the available poinsettias, I noticed containers of amaryllis bulbs already potted and in bud! Needless to say I changed my mind and brought home several containers of amaryllis.
Once home, I very carefully removed the bulbs from their containers and placed them together in a decorative container. After placing the bulbs in the new container, top dressing with reindeer moss and adding a few Christmas decorations, I have a beautiful holiday arrangement that will last through the season. Best of all, I can plant bulbs after the holidays for years of beautiful blooms.
The flamboyant trumpets of the amaryllis provide a dazzling display of color for the holidays. Hippeastrum comes to us by way of Central and South America. The blooms come in an array of colors and form with singles, doubles and miniatures in shades of red, white, pink, salmon, chartreuse and white with stripes of red or pink.
Amaryllis bulbs are easy to grow – just plant, water and stand back. The large bulbs will put up several bloom spikes each with four large trumpet-like flowers.
Bulbs can be purchased in prepackaged kits or loose. The prepackaged kit will have the bulb, container and planting medium. Some nurseries and garden centers sell pre-potted plants almost in bloom. While they cost more, they ensure you will have blooms during the holidays when you need them.
If you are a frugal gardener and want those beautiful blooms to grace your home during the holidays, it will take a little planning. Buy the largest bulb you can afford. The larger the bulb, the larger the flower and the more bloom spikes it will produce.
Amaryllis bulbs like to be crowded, so plant in a pot that is only about 1 ½ inches larger than the bulb all the way around. Plant the bulbs in well-drained potting mix with organic material. Plant the bulb so that at least a third of the bulb should sit above the soil level. Tamp the soil, water and place in a warm, sunny room and wait for the magic. It takes four to eight weeks for a bulb to bloom after planting. The warmer the room, the faster the bulb will grow. Keep the soil only slightly moist until the bulb begins to send up its bloom spike. The time it takes your amaryllis to bloom can vary, depending on the conditions of light, temperature and water.
Once the spike appears and the flower buds are swelling, water well and let drain. If placed next to a window for light, it will be necessary to rotate the plant to ensure the plant grows in a straight-up manner. Some selections of this plant grow several feet tall and may need staking. The leaves come out after the blooms.
I covet the beautiful live trees available at various venues this year. There is nothing like a real tree with that wonderful scent to evoke happy memories of Christmas past – just not for me if I wish to breathe.
If you are one of the lucky and have a real tree, you need to follow a few steps to ensure its longevity. Check for freshness when shopping for a tree by bending the needles back to see how pliable they are. Another way to check for freshness is to hold the tree by the trunk and give it a firm shake to see if it retains its needles. After you have found that perfect tree, make a fresh cut about an inch above the old cut. This will allow the tree to absorb water. Please be sure to keep them watered. Use packets of floral preservative mixed with water to feed your tree to help lengthen its life. Use miniature lights; they are cooler. Remember – dry trees are fire hazards.
If you need a few last minute gifts for your favorite gardener, here are a few of my wishes that might work for you. First on my list is a good new hose. I’m always crimping the hose to move from one spot to another and after a couple of seasons hoses tend to become cracked and useless. Bypass clippers are always on my list and make a great stocking stuffer. A gift certificate to their favorite nursery is always appreciated along with a subscription to their favorite gardening magazine. A garden book on their favorite plant is always appreciated. One of the best gifts to give your favorite gardener is a promise of your time and labor! If you want to go big, consider a special bird bath, garden statuary or garden furniture. These are just a few ideas that could make Christmas very merry for your favorite gardener!
The husband, the Bell and I wish you the joy of the season and the delight of time spent with friends and family. Merry Christmas to all!
Happy gardening.