‘Around Cádiz in 80 Worlds’

Twenty years ago this month I was in Cuernavaca, México, with my students participating in the annual Coastal Bend College Intensive Spanish Program, when I received an intriguing email from husband Al.
He wrote that District Clerk Margie Carter had received a letter from a television station in Cádiz, Spain, requesting assistance in making a documentary about all the places in the world named for their ancient city, including Bee County’s Cadiz. Remembering that my late mother had grown up there, Margie gave the letter to my dad. Since he didn’t have email, Daddy passed the letter to Al, who messaged the Spaniards, offering to help arrange a Cadiz visit.
My Uncle Fred Chesnutt, the honorary “mayor of Cadiz,” and wife Helen began planning to host the Spaniards on Aug. 7, 1999. They lived across the highway from the Cadiz Baptist Church, the only visible evidence of the community which, in the early 1900s, had a three-room school, two churches, a cotton gin, a store with a gas pump and a post office.
County Judge José Aliseda, whose father was born in Badajoz, Spain, not far from Cádiz, welcomed the visitors, as did fellow lawyer James McCollom, born in Rota, Spain, on the U.S. naval station near Cádiz, and several longtime Cadiz residents. McCollom’s great-great-grandfather, John McCollom, established one of the first ranches in Cadiz in the late 1800s.
Fernando Santiago, director of the film crew, read a letter to the “Illustrious Mayor of Cadiz, Texas” from the mayor of Cádiz, Spain, and presented him a reproduction of an ancient Roman coin with the city’s Latin name “Gades” printed on the base.
After filming the church, its historical marker, the “Cadiz, Texas” sign on the Chesnutts’ fence post, the old gas pump from the Cadiz store and remnants of the old cotton gin, the Spaniards and Texans dined at Van’s Barbecue in Oakville.
During lunch, the gaditanos described the other American Cadizes they had visited. First was the neighborhood of Cadiz, now a part of Franklinville, New York. Cadiz, Ohio, whose 3,000 inhabitants make it the largest U.S. town with the name, was their second stop, famous as the birthplace of both Clark Gable and Gen. George Custer.
Cadiz, Texas owes its name to Cadiz, Ohio native H.V. Howard, who purchased the general store in the Texas community in 1904 and named the settlement for his birthplace.
Next, the gaditanos traveled to Cadiz, Indiana, now a part of Newcastle. In Illinois, they located a camping area in the Sewanee Forest named Cadiz. The final U.S. Cadiz is in the Mojave Desert in California, but they didn’t have time to visit it in 1999. They had earlier filmed the Philippine Islands’ Cadiz, the largest of the namesakes.
When I mentioned that I was interested in an exchange program for my Spanish students with a school in Spain, Fernando offered to connect me with a teacher in his daughter’s school in Cádiz.
Through online correspondence, Charo Sánchez, a science instructor at Instituto Drago, and I arranged for 11 Cádiz students and two teachers to come to Beeville in early March, 2000. During their stay, they visited Goliad, San Antonio, Corpus Christi, Nuevo Laredo, Houston and, of course, Cadiz, where Uncle Fred treated them to a hayride through his ranch.
A week after the gaditano students left, 10 of my A.C. Jones Spanish students whose families had hosted the Spaniards, one mother and I traveled to Cádiz during spring break. In addition to touring the oldest continuously populated city in Europe, we visited Granada’s beautiful Alhambra; the Sierra Nevada, where several students saw snow for the first time; Córdoba; Sevilla and Baelo Claudia, a 2,000-year-old Roman fishing village.
There were tears when we boarded the bus to return to the Madrid airport. It may have been our special Cádiz connection that gave us a feeling of kinship with the friendly gaditanos.
We had planned another exchange for 2001, but the currency rate made the trip too expensive for the gaditanos. However, Charo insisted that we come anyway, since I had already received Barnhart scholarships to assist my students with the trip expense. Fellow Spanish teacher Gloria García, counselor Mary Joy and I accompanied our 10 students, who enjoyed their exciting tour of the Andalucía region—plus a ferry trip across the Straits of Gibraltar to Tangiers.
In 2003, Gloria moved to Floresville High School, where she organized a visit from Charo and a group of Cádiz students for a South Texas tour. I was teaching at CBC by then, but joined them for their tour of Cadiz — and hayride provided by Uncle Fred.
Gloria took a group of her Spanish students to Cádiz in 2004 for another exciting cultural adventure.
Charo and I continued email correspondence, exchanging pictures of our grandchildren. When I accompanied daughter Mariana and grandchildren Ray and Ana to Málaga in 2011, the kids and I took a bus to Cádiz to visit Charo and husband Carlos the weekend Mariana’s Dickinson College students arrived for their Spanish studies.
My friend Ann Lansing King recently sent me the YouTube link for “Sin acento de Cádiz: “La vuelta a Cádiz en 80 mundos,” (“Without a Cádiz Accent: Around Cádiz in 80 Worlds”), the documentary produced by the Canal Sur crew in 1999. (The Cadiz connections are Chapter 6 of the series.)
Curious about how the Ohio Cadiz got its Spanish name, I called their library. According to a 1940 history provided by a helpful librarian, Cádiz was in the news in 1804, when the town was named, both for ships arriving in the U.S. from the Cádiz port, and for reports of battles with the French in the Cádiz area. The article related the tradition of a couple from Cádiz who stopped in the Ohio settlement before it was named and gave birth to a daughter. The baby and the town were named “Cádiz” in honor of the parents’ native city!
Watching the documentary again evoked happy memories of our many Cádiz connections which continue: when I learned that my Cuernavaca friend Jaime Palmer was planning a trip to Cádiz this May as part of a European tour, I arranged for his group to visit with Charo.
What fun to connect two of my favorite places in the world: Cádiz and Cuernavaca!