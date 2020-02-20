Artist offers words of inspiration

BEEVILLE – Hers is a microscopic work on a relatively grand scale.
The paintings are abstract, creating scenes with shapes she calls cells that simulate an organic being in her paintings.
“When I come to South Texas, you have all the rolling hills, the oak trees and every once in a while, you have a pine tree shooting up,” said Stefanie Spears, a San Antonio-based artist whose work is on display through Feb. 27 at the Coastal Bend College art gallery.
This is the second time Spears has had her work in the gallery. It was also part of the show “A Certain Sense of Her” which featured the work of the 27 other women at the gallery.
The basis of her work in this show are the oval shapes of a human cell.
“My father was a nuclear scientist,” she said. “I don’t know if that had anything to do with it.”
While she spoke to the few dozen aspiring painters and artists that day, it would be her advice to the handful later that would resonate the most.
“I want to become an art teacher,” Isabel Olivarez told Spears as they talked outside the gallery.
“If you have good materials and good projects, you are never going to have discipline problems,” Spears told her. “You are going to change a lot of lives.”
Malyssa Casner hopes to make a career as an illustrator.
“Generally, I like to draw characters from books I read,” she said. “I look at comic books because they are a great way to learn to draw muscles.”
The words from Spears here too were inspiring for this student of CBC.
“It is easier to get a illustration gig than an art show,” Spears said.
For Spears, her future wasn’t as clear-cut as it was for these youths standing before her.
“When I was younger, I wanted to be a vet, and like all girls I wanted to be a horse trainer, and then I thought, I wanted to be an oceanographer,” she said. “All these years the thing I kept coming back to was nature, the place I feel most comfortable.”