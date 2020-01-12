BEEVILLE – The year 2020 was just 56 minutes old when Daizlynn Cantu came into this world.
Daizlynn, the daughter of Giana Morales and David Lee Cautu of Kenedy, is the New Year’s first baby born in Christus Spohn Hospital here. She is the third child for the couple, who also have a 12-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter.
“We’re just ready to go home,” Morales said Jan. 2. “I know they’re anxious to see her.”
Daizlynn was not initially expected to be a New Year’s Day baby.
“She was supposed to be born in San Antonio, but she came early,” Morales said. “She wasn’t due until Jan. 6.”
