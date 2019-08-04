Correction
Texas Ranger Justin Cuellar pointed out this week that there were some incorrect statements made in the article about his promotion and assignment here.
His father’s name is Adolfo, not Alfonso.
As for taking 12 years to make ranger when his father was promoted to the position in only 10 years, Cuellar said he only wishes he had been promoted sooner.
The self-defense classes he took were in boxing, not jujitsu, and the matches his trainer arranged for him during his training took place in different boxing gyms around Fort Worth.
The gyms were not used only by blacks and Hispanics, and his trainer chose opponents for the matches he thought were a little better fighters than Cuellar so his would be able to learn something in each match. The opponents were not chosen according to their race or national origin.
Cuellar had said he enjoys riding horses with his two daughters, who are 10 and 3. He wanted to include that he also has a young son.
BEEVILLE – For Justin Cuellar, becoming a Texas Ranger at the age of 37 could be described as a family tradition.
Cuellar, who replaced Ranger Randy Aguirre when he retired in May, is the son of Alfonso “Al” and Maria “Mary” Cuellar.
The new ranger expressed disappointment in the fact that he had been a trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety 12 years before he made ranger.
“He made it in 10 years,” Cuellar said of his father.
The Cuellar family was living in Helotes, a suburb on the far west side of San Antonio, when Justin was a boy.
He graduated from Helotes High School in 2000 and started at Texas A&M University in the fall of that year as a member of the Corps of Cadets.
Cuellar said he regrets not going right into the military after graduation, but he said the six-year commitment for Aggie Corps members discouraged him.
“I would’ve gone into the Marines,” the ranger said.
After getting a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering, Cuellar moved to Fort Worth and went to work for Bell Helicopter.
For the next two years, the young man sat behind a desk at Bell Helicopter – just long enough to convince himself he was not cut out for desk work.
He decided to follow his father’s footsteps and applied with the DPS in 2007.
After he learned that he was going to start the DPS Academy, Cuellar said he started taking jujitsu classes with a trainer to toughen up for the challenge and to learn to defend himself in a real fight.
After learning the basics, Cuellar’s trainer started taking him to some of the bars around Fort Worth to get him some experience.
“We’d go to the black and Hispanic bars, and he’d pick a fight for me,” Cuellar said.
The next day he would show up for work at Bell Helicopter, and his fellow employees would be in shock.
“I’d have bruises and cuts on me from the fight, and they wondered what I’d been doing,” Cuellar laughed.
After completing the DPS Academy, the new trooper took off for a career that would take him from Madisonville to Cleburne and then to Weatherford and Athens before he finally made ranger in May.
Texas Rangers are an investigative organization that specializes in tracking down some of the toughest criminals in the country. The job can take up a lot of a ranger’s time.
“My kids are my time off,” Cuellar said. That includes riding horses with his daughters who are 10 and three.
“I like to rope,” Cuellar said.
Other than that, the new ranger enjoys working with metal, mostly welding.
Cuellar said one of the first things he wants to do now that he is settling in Bee County is build a nice metal working shop.
Gary Kent is a reporter at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 358-2550, ext. 120, or at reporter@mySouTex.com.