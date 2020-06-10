SKIDMORE – There was nothing normal about the Skidmore-Tynan ISD 2020 commencement ceremony on May 29.
The number of attendees was limited, the graduate’s chairs were spread far apart, the board of trustees were seated far from the stage; everything was just different.
So when honorary speaker Tim Stowe took the stage, he encouraged the graduates seated in front of him to make “different” be their tradition.
“There’s something about being different that can raise a lot of emotions. Different is uncomfortable. Different sometimes upsets people. Different can be hard and inconvenient,” said Stowe, a high school social studies teacher and the girls basketball coach at the school.
“Regardless of the challenges that occur with being different, it is going to be my exact challenge for you today. Be different.”
Stowe – with his purple tie glistening, his Aggie ring shining and his freshly shaved head reflecting the lights high above Bobcat Stadium – delivered his message about being different to the district’s 63 graduates, who chose him as the winner of the Heart of a Teacher Award.
“Being different isn’t always easy,” Stowe said near the end of his speech. “It comes with a cost. But being different is rewarding.
“Be different, and do right when someone does you wrong. Be different, and be kind when someone is being mean. Be different, and plan for your future when your peers are only planning for the weekend. Be different, and work while others rest. Be different, and rise up after being knocked down. Be different, and be a giver not just a taker. Be different, and smile when others frown. Be different, and study when others are partying. Be different, and persevere when others quit.”
The message was all too apropos for a graduating class that saw its final year of high school cut short by a pandemic.
“This is a crazy situation during what is supposed to be a big step into our adult lives,” said class salutatorian Madison Gonzalez-Voris to begin her speech.
“We didn’t get to have a lot of what other senior classes got. This is a completely new situation, but we all know that.
“We all know how our lives have been affected by this pandemic, so the last thing that I want to say about it before I go further is that the current state of the world doesn’t erase our accomplishments. If anything, it has proven that we are capable of adapting to anything.”
That ability to adapt and persevere helped strengthen every member of the class of 2020.
“I believe our perseverance through any and every hardship we face allows us to rise as stronger individuals,” class valedictorian Anne Del Barrio told her classmates during her speech.
“And with the determination we pour out here (in high school), imagine the places it can lead us out there.”
Del Barrio wrapped up her speech with a simple message: cherish the memories.
“I hope that each one of you will cherish these precious memories we have spent together because no matter how much we may want to, we can’t come back to high school,” she said.
“... Despite going our separate ways, we will always and forever have that Bobcat spirit within us.”
