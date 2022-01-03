Despite the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, 2021 was a year of growth for Bee County, and one of the driving forces behind that growth is the winner of our annual newsmaker of the year title.
Bee Area Partnership President and CEO Randy Seitz was at the forefront of Bee County’s charge to attract businesses to the area and, in 2021, he did that better than maybe any economic development leader in the county’s history.
Seitz was a key figure in one of the county’s most important deals in recent history.
The longtime economic development specialist helped broker a 50-year lease agreement between Dubai, United Arab Emirates-based NAFFCO and the Bee Development Authority.
As part of the agreement, which was signed in April, NAFFCO will build its first U.S. manufacturing facility – known as Triga Fire Solutions LLC – at Chase Field.
“You’re talking about generational impact,” Seitz said in September about Triga. “They’ll have people who come to work for them that will end up retiring from there and then their family members will go to work for Triga.
“If you look at the big picture, it’s that revenue that is going to be circulating through the community and it’s that generational impact of those dollars impacting our community.”
Triga is in the beginning stages of development of its facility, which will be housed in three of Chase Field’s largest buildings: Hangars VT-25and VT-26, as well as the paint booth and warehouse facility.
The company will spend between $15 and $20 million over the next two to three years to build the manufacturing facility, and will employ upwards of 400 once fully operational.
Seitz said earlier this year that he expects Triga’s payroll to be between $10 to $15 million per year.
Seitz is still regularly working with Triga General Manager Mohammed Elayyan as the company continues building out its facility.
He’s working on helping establish a foreign trade zone (FTZ) and an enterprise zone (EZ) at Chase Field.
The FTZ will help Triga bring in raw material duty free from Dubai until the company turns it into a salable product, at which point it would pay taxes on the product if it is sold within the United States.
The EZ would help the company earn state incentives, with the state reimbursing the company for all the sales tax it pays on building the manufacturing facility.
Seitz is also working to help Triga secure travel visas for employees coming in from Dubai, as well as helping the company establish its relationship with the Texas Workforce Commission, which Triga plans to use to help staff the facilities at Chase Field.
The company will produce fire trucks, ambulances, steel pipe, high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipe and fire pumps at the facility.
Originally, Seitz said, the company was planning on manufacturing only the pipe and the pumps at the facility, but then decided to add the production of fire trucks and ambulances to the plans because of the central location of the plant for shipment throughout the United States and into South America.
The contract with Triga was part of a busy year for Seitz at the BAP.
He also helped secure commitments from three other companies for them to open up shop in Beeville: Spino’s Dumpster Rental, Bedrock Truck Beds and Starbucks.
The four new companies, Seitz said, have laid out more than $23 millions in capital investment and created more than 420 jobs.
The new businesses were born out of more than 100 leads generated by the BAP in 2021. From those leads, Seitz said, the BAP sent out 23 proposals and hosted 14 site visits.
“We promised to fill the funnel with leads and we generated well over a hundred leads,” Seitz said earlier this month. “We gave out 23 very detailed prospect proposals. We hosted 14 companies that in some cases weren’t even thinking about the United States, let alone Texas.”
Seitz celebrated the successful year at the BAP’s annual report celebration, which was held Dec. 17.
Seitz recognized the four new companies that now call Beeville home, as well as the winners of an award he calls the Economic Development Champion Award. Those awards went to Luis Alaniz, Stephanie Moreno, Orlando Vasquez and Jaime Arrisola.
The award, Seitz said, goes to people in the community who have gone “above and beyond the call of duty in improving the economy.”
Seitz said earlier this month that he plans to continue the momentum the BAP built in 2021 into the new year as well.
“We’re not going to make any major changes. It seems to be working real well.”
The plan, he said, will focus on three key aspects: growing population, shrinking unemployment and bringing skilled labor back to the town.
He said the BAP wants to “grow the population” and “bring families back to Bee County,” while also driving the unemployment rate – which is currently at approximately 12% in Bee County – to below the state level with a goal of making it 3%.
The third tenet of the plan – bringing skilled labor back – will require a commitment to helping county citizens to college or into a post-secondary vocational education program.
“Those three things, over the long run, are what we want to focus on impacting,” Seitz quipped.
Seitz got started working on that plan recently by making inroads with the county’s new congressman, Rep. Michael Cloud.
Seitz used the private audience with the new congressman to detail the issues with which the county needs assistance, including housing and rail service.
It’s that level of commitment to fueling growth that makes Seitz our 2021 Beeville Bee-Picayune Newsmaker of the Year.
