CORPUS CHRISTI – When the lights dimmed at the Alamo Drafthouse movie theater on Jan. 23 in Corpus Christi, Beeville resident Adan Gonzales’ voice boomed over the speakers, and five years worth of work slowly unspooled across the big screen.
Nearly a dozen of his family and friends made the trek to the South Texas Underground Film Festival to catch the documentary, “Forever: The Untold Story of Rock ‘n’ Roll High School Forever” – some who had never even heard of the film the doc was based on, 1991’s “Rock ‘n’ Roll High School Forever”.
“It went great,” Gonzales said. “There was a decent turnout and a lot of support from fellow Beevillians and some all new faces as well.
“It couldn’t have gone better, and it definitely prepped me for bigger film festivals in the future.”
Gonzales said he showed up to the theater early and set up a merchandise table to try and sway regular moviegoers to stay out a little later and enjoy his flick. He said he think he hooked a few people just by his t-shirt design which featured 1980s child star Corey Feldman who stars in the original film.
“I was nervous about technical issues or things I might have overlooked,” Gonzales added. “And I was basically nervous to see if people would stay until the end – which they all thankfully did.
“It means a lot to me to have someone sit in a dark room for over an hour looking at something I made.
“It was mindblowing.”
He also said that one of the things that surprised him the most was how funny it was. Having spent years on his computer cutting the doc together in the dark all alone (well, except for his dog Hazel who attended the premiere as well) he sort of lost touch with the film he was making.
“I wasn’t able to see what I was working on, if that makes any sense,” he laughed. “This is the first time in history that any of this info has been available, so to see people responding to stuff I didn’t think would get a response was just amazing.”
If any Beeville residents want to watch the doc, don’t fret. Gonzales is setting up a screening of the film locally as well as releasing the film on DVD and Blu-ray. Anyone interested can contact him at derrytigers@gmail.com.
In the meantime Gonzales is working on some retrospectives for the films “Jumpin’ at the Boneyard” and “Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead”, featuring interviews with cast and crew which can be seen on his Youtube channel STAUNCH T.V.
“I have a few big projects coming up that I can’t really talk about now, but my next doc will be covering some obscure filmmakers and telling their stories about the business back in the day.
“I also have an original script I plan on pitching around so I’ve been busy, busy.”
So now that his labor of love is released out into the world, what’s next for the rock doc?
“I hope on securing a few more interviews before the next film festival which will be at Victoria in April,” he said. “And I’m working on screenings in L.A. and New York this year as well.
“But for now, the latest version of the documentary is up on my Youtube channel for a limited time. Then we will have dvds and such loaded with extras.
“It’s going to be a big year.”