Behind the candy canes

Editor’s note: This past Thursday, Mrs. Claus was able to visit with a reporter before leaving Evening with Santa at Coastal Bend College.
She is always there — in the background handing out sweet treats.
She is there, holding little hands as they make their way into Santa’s sleigh.
“I love to see their smiling faces,” she said.
Never does she make the spotlight.
She is the wife of the beloved man everyone knows.
“I like to stay in the background and make sure everything is running smoothly,” Mrs. Claus said.
Many don’t even know she has a first name.
Now known as Jessica Mary Kringle, this beloved woman fell in love with the stories told about Kris Kringle, a toy maker.
“It was his love for children and wanting to make them happy which drew me to him,” she said. “He had such a wonderful disposition.”
This past week, she was at Coastal Bend College helping children from Santa’s sleigh, handing each a peppermint treat as she smiled with a wish of “Merry Christmas.”
Jessica has always considered her husband’s work one of the greatest things of which she could play a part.
“We’re a team, and seeing all the children whisper their Christmas wishes makes my heart full. There is no room for discouraging feelings at Christmas time,” she said during an interview this week.
Her hair is now partially gray, although she retains her youthful glow — a blessing of the amazing work done by her and Kris.
“Santa makes a list of all the naughty and nice kids and checks it twice,” she said. “I make a list of all the things Santa and the elves need for the toy delivery.
“I am in the background baking cookies for his long ride.”
She doesn’t eat them herself — well, not normally. But her fondness for brownies is a weakness.
And those recipes — she is keeping them secret for now.
“They have been passed down from generation to generation,” she said.
But, that is just one part of her life.
The elves are constantly making toys, which leaves some free time for the Kringles.
“We are so blessed to have most of the year off to relax and enjoy our time together,” she said. “I can’t imagine our lives in retirement.”
While vacation is nearly impossible, she does admit, “If we could, I would pick somewhere warm like the Caribbean or Hawaii.”
As a team they both help oversee the elves during those months before Christmas.
“He helps here and there with the toy making,” she said. “We both make sure everything runs smoothly.”
But it is her job to manage that all-important list.
“Children always ask me if Santa has gotten their letters,” she said. “I love seeing their smiling faces.
“I just love seeing the children’s faces light up when they know they are going to have a great Christmas.”