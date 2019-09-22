Bringing the world here through exchange students

Beeville may be a small South Texas town, but we have international connections—and more than 50 people around the world claim Beeville as their “adopted” hometown.
More than 50 foreign exchange students from some 25 countries have been enriching our community since Juergen Allwardt arrived from Germany in the fall of 1959 to spend the year as A.C. Jones High School’s first exchange student.
Through 1993 those students all came through the American Field Service Program, founded by World War I and II ambulance drivers in Europe whose mission was to help prevent future conflict through education and cross-cultural exchanges.
The A.C. Jones Class of ’59 decided to form an AFS chapter as a student council project. In order to bring an exchange student to Beeville, they needed to find adults to organize a sponsoring chapter.
English/journalism teacher Jean Dugat –Miss D – became a charter member of that chapter and the AFS student advisor. She observed that AFS students brought the world to Beeville students, who previously had known little about places beyond Bee County.
This past summer Birgir Fonsdal Kass of the Faroe Islands brought his wife and two children to Beeville to visit Jimmy Jackson, whose family hosted Birgir in 1988-89. Birgir talked so much about his South Texas experiences when he returned home that his friend still calls him “Beeville,” he said. Birgir is one of many exchange students who have returned to visit.
And Beevillians also connect with AFS friends in their home countries. Last April when Dr. Yolanda Ramírez Franzen and husband Jerry, along with friends Patty and Keith Miller, all of Houston, planned an African safari to South Africa, Zimbabwe and Botswana, they contacted Dr. Eldon Wait, the 1966-67 AFS student who graduated with Yolanda.
“We had such a great time with Eldon our first night in Cape Town, South Africa, that we hosted him again our last night there,” Yolanda said. “It had been 52 years since we were both seniors at JHS. Eldon has a doctorate in philosophy, and I have one in dental surgery, but when we reconnected we were the same two kids who shared our senior year!” Since both had worked on the Trojan newspaper staff with Miss D, they shared memories of her and their classmates.
Eldon sent greetings to Beeville in a letter to the editor [printed in this issue], in which he says, “The memory of that magical year which I spent in Texas has stayed alive in me all these years. I believe it has influenced my work and my approach to people.” And he invites any Beevillian who comes to Cape Town to stay with him!
I remember the first five AFS students well, having been in the eighth grade when Juergen arrived. I got to know Conny Holmquist of Sweden, Class of ’61; Bruno Santa of Italy, ’62; Margaret Gibson of New Zealand, ’63; and Sigridur “Sidda” Gunnarsdottir of Iceland, ’64.
Bruno has been back to visit Beeville, where he stayed with the Partlow family, at least twice, bringing his daughter on one visit. I have long been in email contact with Bruno, so when daughter Elena and I wanted to see the birthplace of her Italian great-grandfather, Bruno obligingly contacted the city hall of the village of Virgiu in Northern Italy to tell them of our upcoming visit. When we arrived, the staff handed us a copy of Giuseppe Paracca’s birth certificate! We later visited Bruno and his family when Elena’s research took us to his hometown of Turin.
Sidda was hosted by the family of my close friend Nancy Jostes Adams, so I claimed her as my AFS cousin. Sidda has been back to visit numerous times, attending at least two class reunions. I visited her in Belgium on a 2002 trip to Europe, where she was then working with the Icelandic government’s NATO mission.
Our own AFS student, Cristina Pérez, from Medellín, Colombia, arrived in the fall of 1992 and has been part of our family ever since, visiting us in Beeville twice. I visited her family in Montreal, where they now live, in the fall of 2010.
Cristy was the last AFS student to spend the year at JHS. After Miss D, who happily “adopted” all the exchange students, retired in 1984 and passed away in 1990, the local AFS adult chapter evidently had difficulty locating families to host students.
Since ’93, there have been several more exchange students, some sponsored by Rotary International and some by other organizations, and they continue to bring the world to Beeville. I taught English to Macarena Hormaechea of Santander, Spain, in 1994-95, then visited her and her family that summer when I went to Spain for summer graduate courses. I saw her again in Madrid in 2011 when I went to Málaga with Mariana and family.
Like Yolanda and me, many Beevillians have fond memories of our international friends and maintain communications with them.
I understand that there is a collection of flags representing our exchange students’ countries at A.C. Jones. Wouldn’t it be fun to see them hanging in the school atrium, to remind us of all those special Beeville connections around the world?