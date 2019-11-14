Last week I journeyed to Tyler for the Texas Garden Clubs Fall Convention. I love that region of Texas. We lived at Fairfield Lake State Park, which is in the area, for six years early in Dennis’ career with Texas Parks and Wildlife. The trees are so tall and actually change color in the fall – that is huge to a South Texan!
One of the side benefits of going to convention is the vendors. This year I brought home three bromeliads new to my collection and a piece of metal art of ferns. Needless to say, the husband just rolls his eyes as I come home with my treasures. After all, my purchases are supporting the district hosting the convention. I just always seem to come home with more than I go with! It was really disappointing when I didn’t win the old-fashioned locomotive tea pot basket. It was so amazing – when hot, the wheels on the tea pot spin and the whistle sounds like a train. Everyone wanted that basket!
I believe one of my new bromeliads is misnamed – Neoregelia orlandiana. After researching the plant, I believe it is actually Aechmea orlandiana. Aechmea orlandiana comes to us via Espirito Santo, Brazil. The species was first collected in 1939 by Mullford and Racine Foster. This easy to grow species was named for the Foster’s adopted home town of Orlando, Florida.
Aechmea is a large genus of over 200 species. The plants form a rosette of arching leaves with a few tubular like Billbergias. The orlandiana is an epiphytic tank-forming plant and perfect for mounting on wood. The easiest method to distinguish the difference in the two species – the sepals of Aechmea flowers are sharply pointed. The strap-shaped leaves can be glossy to scaly, rigid to soft, and may be boldly colored with bands, stripes, or spots. Watch out for the sharp teeth on the margins – I have scratches to prove how sharp they are. The inflorescence can dangle from a long stem or it can be erect. The large bracts tend to be brilliantly colored with flowers of different colors. The limitless color combinations are striking and last for weeks to months. Many species can also have vivid red or blueberry-like fruit. Best of all, they are easy to grow.
One of my favorite bromeliads is in the Cryptanthus genus. The name is Greek – cryptos (hidden) and anthos (flower). The common name for Cryptanthus is “Earth star” due to their rosette shape. They were discovered in Brazil in the early 1800s and are a terrestrial species that develops a strong root system. This trait makes them easy to grow for the novice. Another feature that makes them desirable is their strong tendency to clump.
Each rosette can have 6 to 20 leaves. The leaves are succulent and may be lance or spoon-shaped. Leaf color in the hybrids can dazzle the eye in shades of red, pink and light green. One of their most attractive features is the elaborate banding with stripes or zigzag patterns. Some crypts are frosted with gray or white.
My new one is Cryptanthus bahianus ‘viridis.’ It will make an attractive hanging basket as the offsets of the main plant trail.
The third bromeliad to follow me home is X Neophytum ‘Burgandy Hill.’ It is a sun lover. While it can go for long periods without water, it performs best when watered once a week. The foliage is deep wine colored red and like sun to partial shade. The more light the plant gets the more vivid the leaves.
Bromeliads are a wonderful addition to the shade garden, providing interesting color, shape and texture. The large shade garden in front of my home is more inviting with the addition of these intriguing plants. While most bromeliad will enjoy cooler weather, once temps drop below the low 40s the plants need to be brought in or protected. Thankfully the large oak trees provide an extra measure of warmth to plants in the shade garden. The dense canopy of leaves moderates the drop in temperature by trapping the heat of the day protecting tender plants.
With the cooler temperatures setting in, it’s time to get busy winterizing your garden. Most important on that list is the final feeding of your lawn for the year. The roots need to be fed now to ensure a rich, thick carpet of green in the spring. Feeding now will help your lawn recover from the ravages of a hot summer. I’m happy to report, the husband put out fertilizer without me having to do a lot of nagging!
Fall is a great time to prepare your soil by turning it to expose harmful insects and their eggs –food for spiders, lizards, frogs, and birds. Mix in compost, manure or other organic materials. Don’t skimp on soil prep. Saves money and time.
This is the perfect time to mulch. Add thick layer of mulch to protect new growth. Pine straw, fallen leaves, and composted pine bark are good choices – provides protection for roots and conserves moisture while breaking down and enriching the soil.
November is the perfect time to plant wildflower seed for spring blooms. Many mid-spring bloomers such as the sages and grasses come into their own and flower strongly with the cooler fall weather. Roses will re-bloom with more intense color. Fall perennials come into bloom now. Plant transplants of hardy blue aster, fall rain lily, autumn joy sedum, obedient plant, and mums to add color to the garden. Cool season annuals to add to the garden include flowering cabbage and kale, snaps, dianthus, stock and petunias. Don’t plant in a row like soldiers standing in formation – stagger – plant 3 to 4 inches apart so they will fill out and cover ground in the first month. This has the added benefit of keeping down weeds. Plant in odd number groupings!
Prevent disease and insects by cleaning up lawn debris – application of dormant oil spray on fruit trees and roses kills overwintering insects and diseases. It can reduce the scorching effect of drying winter winds.
Although established plants require less moisture during cooler weather, they still need watering during dry periods. Water wisely – group plants by water needs, mulch, and use a drip system.
Don’t forget the birds: provide water and feed; provide shelter and nesting sites by planting thick, bushy evergreen plants that block wind and rain while shielding birds from weather and predators. Provide plant diversity with fruiting plants such as pyracantha and beautyberry.
I have to keep reminding myself – gardens aren’t created in a day and I don’t have to do everything at once – simplify!
Happy gardening,