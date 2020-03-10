Cadet’s family seeks help after wreck

BEEVILLE – Daniel Reese has a mother, stepfather and two sisters.
But he also has a much bigger family – the Bee County public safety community that has taken in his family like their own.
Daniel, 19, continues to mend following suffering multiple leg fractures in a Jan. 1 crash in which his sister, 17-year-old Emily, sustained a broken left clavicle. Mom Christy Martell and 7-year-old sister Kaydancee Martell came away with cuts and bruises. All four are on the mend and out of the hospital.
“They all showed up at the hospital after the accident,” Christy said. “All the police was there, all the fire department was there.”
Christy’s husband, Robert, just became part of the family of blue as he is a Beeville Police Department cadet. Daniel had worked as a jailer in the Bee County Jail prior to the wreck.
The family were coming back from Houston when they were traveling on U.S. Highway 59 near Berclair. Christy said an 18-wheeler crossed into their path, forcing her to take evasive action. Their car went off the roadway into the ditch before hitting a fence and a tree.
“I remember we ran off the road. I don’t remember exactly crashing into the tree because I blacked out,” Daniel said. “I remember waking up, and everybody was trying to get the door apart and everything like that. And then the paramedics, I guess they tried to move my legs, and I couldn’t because it was hurting too much. And I think after that they put me to sleep because it hurt so much.”
Daniel was transported by ambulance to the Victoria Airport, from where he was airlifted to a hospital in Houston. Christy and her daughters were taken via ambulance to Christus Spohn Hospital in Beeville. Emily was later transferred to Spohn Shoreline Hospital in Corpus Christi.
“I had three surgeries after the accident,” Daniel said. “To put everything back together they put rods in my legs. I had like five fractures in my right leg – my knee, my femur was broke, my ankle was broke. So basically they put screws and rods in just to put me together.”
After two weeks in the hospital, Daniel spent two weeks in a rehabilitation facility in San Antonio before coming home. And when he arrived at the family’s apartment building, Daniel did not have to worry about negotiating the stairs.
“Angel Care had helped us as well getting him up and down the stairs for the first couple of weeks. They had gotten one of those stair chairs,” Christy said. “When we had gotten him home, the PD, ambulance and fire department lifted him up the stairs.”
Christy continues to be amazed by the way in which everyone has come to the aid of their family.
“Yeah, they don’t have to do that,” she said. “You know, they’ve got their needs. But like they said, we’re family now.
“People don’t see that behind the scenes of what PD does for people. People think it’s all going out getting the bad people. They don’t see the good they do.”
Tickets are selling now for $8 for chicken, potato salad, beans and trimmings being served on Saturday, March 14, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the College North Shopping Center. Anyone wishing to buy tickets can contact the Beeville Police Department or the Bee County Sheriff’s Office. Funds will defray the Reese/Martell family’s ongoing expenses.