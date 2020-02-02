Capsuling 125 years of recording history in real time

I haven’t written much lately and for that I apologize, or maybe that’s been a blessing for the readers.
Managing in the community newspaper business has become pretty draining around here – and across the nation. Turns out I’m just Jeff Latcham; not Jeff Bezos. But I’d be remiss in not writing one last missive in this final issue of the Atkins-Latcham family ownership.
My brother, Chip, and I have run Beeville Publishing for roughly the last third of our family’s 125 years. Our great-grandfather, T.R. Atkins, traded a hotel in Skidmore for the Beeville Picayune in 1894. Founded two years earlier, the Picayune was the Protestant newspaper in Beeville at that time while the Beeville Bee was the Catholic paper.
T.R., like so many pioneers, was a man of many careers serving as a judge, erecting the first road markers on the trails leading out of the county and as a Methodist circuit rider (as was his father-in-law, Roswell Gillett, buried in Evergreen Cemetery).
T.R.’s account, reprinted in various Bee County histories, of what he found upon arriving in Beeville in 1860 is quite an interesting read of lush grass prairies with bear, wolves and even camels (abandoned by an Army experiment) and with watering holes filled with fish and alligators.
Of his many business ventures, we’re obviously keenly thankful for the hotel for newspaper swap.
One ironic twist to note is that Beeville Publishing purchased The Progress newspaper in Live Oak and McMullen counties in 1998. It wasn’t until attending a historical marker dedication a few years ago for another newspaper family, the Cunninghams, there in Three Rivers that T.R. Atkins popped up in a slide show as the original founder of the newspaper that ultimately became The Progress. It had been lost on Chip and me that T.R. had founded and later sold that paper around 1899, and we coming full circle unknowingly repurchased it some 99 years later.
T.R.’s son, George H. Atkins, assumed the reins around 1915 and in 1928 purchased and merged the Beeville Bee with the Beeville Picayune. A charter member of the Young Men’s Progressive League (forerunner of the Bee County Chamber of Commerce), Beeville Rotary Club and South Texas Press Association, Atkins was also a part of the team that landed NAS Chase Field for Beeville.
Atkins’ son-in-law, Fred C. Latcham Jr. (Chip’s and my father) became the third publisher in the family in 1960 when Atkins died. Fred helped found Bee County College (now Coastal Bend College) with an editorial suggesting Beeville should get a college. The Chamber executive director liked the idea and asked Fred to chair the committee for it. He did and served as the first chairman of the board for BCC.
Latcham, who served a total of 13 years on the board, stepped down to let new ideas come aboard, and that’s a lesson Chip and I embrace now. It’s time to terminate and celebrate.
Community newspapers have never made anyone rich, but they did provide sometimes difficult, yet rewarding careers.
The wives of the publishers have always played key roles too, and we would be remiss to overlook their contributions. Joyce Atkins Latcham was a real historical resource for the county. We cannot count the thousands of times we wished she was here to answer a question about a who or what of years gone by.
Before departing these pages, I’d also like to share a story. These publishers have always tried to present the truth as best they could in reporting news, but also to call it as they saw it in opinion pieces on the editorial page.
In our files, there’s a letter from a first term U.S. senator named Lyndon Baines Johnson. It compliments George Atkins on some innocuous editorial with a back-handed, “It’s pretty good even for the Beeville Bee-Picayune.” LBJ went on to say he thought so much of the editorial, he had it reprinted in the Congressional Record, a copy of such accompanying the letter.
LBJ’s snarkiness is legitimate as apparently Atkins was a routine critic. And the Congressional Record clipping the senator included finds editorials running from newspapers all across Texas, so this was just a political gimmick for the senator.
We don’t know if it was before or after this letter that LBJ was working the crowd at a Texas Press Convention. He stood at the door greeting every publisher by name if he knew them, or from their convention name tag. He grabbed the hand of our grandmother, Julia Atkins, who was a real spitfire in her own right.
LBJ said, “Oh, from Beeville. When are you all going to write something good about me down there?”
And without batting an eye, Julia responded, “When you do something good.”
In the end, I know we tried to do something good for our communities. Were we always right? No. We suffer from the human condition like everyone else. But we tried to look out for our readers as best we could.
We have been blessed with some wonderful teammates through the years, and we’ll miss them greatly in our day-to-day doings.
Through it all, we have appreciated the opportunity to serve all our communities.
With that all said, I’ll show myself out to the pasture now. God is good.