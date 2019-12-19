Christmas memories from long ago

When they were young, my Uncle Pat, Aunt Cille and Aunt Ruthie – all children of my Cude grandparents – would go to the brush about a week before Christmas to look for an oak limb to serve as a Christmas tree. They then cut it, pulled it home, set it up and began decorating.
“We used Spanish moss around the bottom of the tree for the ‘snow’ skirt and prickly agarita for holly. We had paper chains, a star covered with chewing gum wrappers (this was before every household had a roll of aluminum foil), a string of popcorn, and tinsel and icicles, which were used over and over. One year Mother bought two decorations for electric lights, but we had no electricity so the decorations had to hang on a branch. We thought it was beautiful!” wrote Aunt Ruthie in her childhood memories.
Aunt Ruthie – Iva Ruth Cude Reece –passed away Dec. 2, just two weeks after celebrating her 95th birthday. Her family gathered last week to celebrate her long, memorable life.
Ruth’s daughter Margaret Reece Sutton recently completed compiling her mother’s stories and adding more details of her life for our Cude family history book, my longtime retirement project which is nearing completion. We are happy that Aunt Ruthie got to enjoy hearing her story read to her.
Beevillians who lived in this community from 1961-67 will remember Ruth as the wife of the late Rev. Charles Reece, pastor of the local First Christian Church during those years. In addition to his church responsibilities, Charles was active in the community, serving as president of the Bee County Ministerial Alliance, chairman of the Bee County Community Council, chairman of the local annual CROP (Christian Rural Overseas Program) Halloween project and annual Spook House.
Although Ruth was busy raising their four children, Margaret, Patty, Karen and Richard, she supported and assisted her husband in as many of his projects as possible.
She was proud that he supported and marched with the migrant farm workers asking for minimum wages. They met and organized at the First Christian Church, then marched down Main Street, with Charles the only white minister marching with them.
Ruth was also proud that, through her husband’s work with the Operation for Equal Opportunity, he was able to start two community Head Start programs, one for Beeville and one for Normanna, writing the programs and going to Austin to get them approved by the legislature.
However, Ruth was probably happiest during their Beeville stay that she and her family were close to her mother, Anna Cude, and her two brothers, Bill and Pat Cude, and their families. We enjoyed many happy family gatherings while they lived in Beeville.
After the Reeces moved to Sweetwater in 1968, Ruth taught math for many years to provide college money for their children. It was after Charles retired from the Sweetwater church and they moved to Holly Lake Ranch, near Tyler, that Ruth had time to write some of her childhood memories.
Continuing her story, she remembered that the oak tree would begin to wilt soon after they decorated it, and by Christmas would be quite dry. However, its many branches had clusters of little limbs, perfect to lay gifts on. In those Depression days, they made gifts for each other and proudly put them on the tree.
“Occasionally we’d find a present several hours after the gifts were given out. One Christmas Mary and I found our rubber baby dolls lying on some branches. Mother had made a pretty lavender pillow trimmed in lace for each baby to lie on,” Aunt Ruthie wrote.
The first Christmas she can remember well was the one when Santa left a beautiful “mama” doll, with sleepy eyes, lovely hair and a cry box which allowed her to cry “mama” when she was turned over.
“I was so proud of this doll –she was sitting in a little red chair under the Christmas tree when I first saw her on Christmas morning. Cille said to name her Ruthie Muffin Cude (I must have been into muffins), so I did. I’m not sure how long I had this lovely doll when I trimmed her hair – just a little so Mother would not notice. I knew I wasn’t supposed to do that,” Ruthie recalled.
Sadly, that summer Ruthie forgot to bring in her doll after she had played in the yard under their large live oak trees one day. The next morning Ruthie found her beautiful doll lying in a puddle of water created by a heavy rainstorm during the night.
“Needless to say, she was never the same – her complexion was cracked from the soaking. I’m sure I played with her anyway,” Aunt Ruthie wrote.
She concluded her Christmas memories: “Of course, we realized that Christmas was Jesus’ birthday, but I’m not sure that the spiritual meaning was very deep at that time. We did enjoy making and giving presents!”
Although the Christmas tree and decorations from Aunt Ruthie’s stories of nearly a century ago were quite different from those we have now, today’s children are just as excited and joyful about Christmas as she and her siblings were.
Sharing Aunt Ruthie’s memories of her favorite holiday is an appropriate way to remember a dear family member. Merry Christmas to all, in her name.