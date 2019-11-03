Christus Spohn, serving community since 1964

Since the Beeville hospital—now Christus Spohn—opened in 1964, I have visited countless hospitalized friends and family members. I have had blood tests, mammograms, X-rays, colonoscopies and outpatient surgeries there. But I had never been admitted as a patient until a couple of weeks ago.
Even though my mammogram from last October was clear and my annual oncologist checkup was routine, I discovered a lump in my breast in the spring, which was diagnosed malignant in early May. (A cautionary note to readers to check for lumps…) I began my second round of chemotherapy—the first was in 2003, and for 16 years I had been cancer-free.
Chemo is cumulative in its effects, and by the time I received the last of my six treatments Oct. 3, an X-ray showed that my weakened immune system had allowed beginning stages of pneumonia to develop. I was prescribed a strong antibiotic and expected to improve—only I didn’t. By the weekend I was coughing nonstop, and Dr. Karole Beasley, my primary care physician, sent me to the emergency room for another X-ray. After listening to my lungs, the ER doctor admitted me to the hospital for stronger intravenous antibiotics.
This was not only my first time as a patient at Christus Spohn, but just the fourth time I had ever been in the hospital: twice for the birth of our daughters and once when I broke my hip.
That evening I began the antibiotics, breathing treatments and several additional tests. The worst part of a hospital stay is being awakened every two to three hours during the night for treatments and checkups. However, the young nurses who awakened me were kind, cheerful and smiling, even at the end of a 12-hour night shift.
Fortunately, at every shift change, the new nurses’ names were posted on the white board on the wall, and I visited with some who came in most frequently—and discovered some connections.
Mari Cirone told me I had taught her two sisters high school Spanish.
When Richard Guerrero walked into my room, he exclaimed, “Señora Past! You taught me Spanish at CBC, and I had English with your husband.” He had never forgotten Al’s famous and effective assignment, an essay on the topic of BS.
Richard is now one of the charge nurses for the second floor medical/surgical/pediatrics/telemetry rooms—32 in all. He told me that the nurse who cared for his father in the Intensive Care Unit before his death in April 2016 had inspired Richard to become a Christus Spohn nurse and make a difference for families, as she had for his.
He was studying nursing at Coastal Bend College, where he completed his LVN and RN degrees through their bridge program, and was hired as a Christus Spohn LVN in October 2016. In 2018, after completing his RN studies, Richard became one of five charge nurses for the second floor.
“I have noticed a big change in patient satisfaction in the time I’ve been here,” he says. “Families know that they can get the help they need, and patients are educated to stay healthy to avoid returning to the hospital.”
The nurses work their long shifts three to four days a week, and occasionally help with extra loads as needed.
I was especially impressed by one of the nine LVNs, Paige Wiginton of Refugio, a new hire. She took care of me for one of those long night shifts, and her sweet smile made it easy to forgive being waked up.
And I helped “train” a brand-new employee, Kendall Wendland, also from Refugio and, like Paige, a recent CBC graduate. Her first night on the job, longtime LVN Lynda Herrera was showing her how to do every procedure and test on very complicated medical equipment. By the second night, Kendall had it down, performing those tasks by herself, with Lynda simply approving. “She’s a quick learner,” Lynda said.
The LVNs also work three 12-hour shifts, with two to four days off, depending on staff availability. Seven certified nurse’s assistants and two rotating respiratory therapists complete the second floor staff.
I was impressed by the food, which was quite good. Several meals were adorned by a pretty orchid. When I asked Alicia Brown, who delivered my trays, about it, she told me it was edible and tasted like red cabbage. Chemo has affected my taste, so I gave a couple of flowers to my cousin Patty, who confirmed the flavor. I filled out menu choices every day, and Alicia was most accommodating with special requests.
When I mentioned that I’d like to write a column about my positive hospital experience, Richard introduced me to floor manager Paula Williams, in her seventh year at Christus Spohn. She concentrates on making her staff a close-knit team devoted to outstanding patient care. She credits the leadership of hospital president Genifer Rucker for needed new equipment and the recruitment of two new physicians: Dr. Álvaro Rolong and Dr. James Schlotter, a surgeon with special interest in breast diseases.
Another addition is telemedicine, where patients can be “seen” in their Beeville hospital rooms by distant specialists, who can then decide if they need to be transferred to a larger hospital.
Paula brought Genifer, who has been Christus Spohn president for the past two and a half years, to meet me. She chose to come to Beeville to help address some of the hospital’s challenges. Her goal is to meet community needs by adding frequently needed services which presently require trips to Corpus Christi.
She is proud of their new MRI, digital X-ray, ultrasound and echocardiogram equipment. And she’s pleased with the staff’s family culture—which I observed—that makes them want to work here.
Genifer believes in community involvement, serving on the Chamber of Commerce board, the Bee Area Partnership for development and the CBC Foundation board. Daughter Haley, after graduating from A.C. Jones and benefitting from the Joe Barnhart Scholarship Program, is a sophomore at Texas A&M at College Station. Son Gus is a freshman at A.C. Jones, a graduate of the Barnhart Magnet School at Moreno Junior High. Husband Guy works for Berry Construction Company in Corpus Christi. They are here to stay!
When Richard routinely checked my hospital bracelet for name and birthdate, he exclaimed, “My birthday is Nov. 28, too!”
“You’re probably half my age,” I replied. Sure enough, he’s turning 37 next month—and I’ll be exactly twice that! This year the whole nation will celebrate with us.
And we Beevillians also can give thanks for an excellent local hospital that, thanks to great leadership and staff, is getting better and better.