Church house only remnant of once-bustling Cadiz community

As we have been staying at home, socially interacting by telephone and technology—Zoom, Skype and Internet—I have been reading about changes 100 years ago in the communities of Cadiz and La Para, where my maternal grandparents and great-grandparents lived and my mother grew up.
Although those communities were affected by the Spanish flu, the automobile caused their most notable changes. My family history project has involved researching the history of La Para and Cadiz, where the Wilsons and Chesnutts moved in 1915 and 1916.
At that time, La Para, near Live Oak County’s eastern line and about 10 miles east of George West, was the larger of the two communities. Cadiz, on what is now Farm-to-Market Road 799, near Bee County’s western line, is approximately five miles northeast of La Para.
After the Civil War, ranching was the center of Live Oak County’s economy; then in the 1880s, corn and cotton began to be cultivated. By 1870, La Para had a one-room school for the children of its farm and ranch families. In 1877, a group of residents organized the La Para Baptist Church, and in 1890, the community was granted a post office. By the end of the century, La Para had a general store, a corn mill, a cotton gin and a platform for open air dances.
The area north of La Para also began to draw settlers in the 1870s, and it, too, had a small one-room school, a store and a cotton gin. According to Camp Ezell’s Bee County history, in 1904 H. V. Howard bought the store and named the community Cadiz, in honor of his former home of Cadiz, Ohio.
By 1900, Cadiz was booming. The cotton farmers made a bale of cotton per acre, and some 2,000 bales were ginned that year. An early gin was located just east of the house across the road from the present Cadiz Baptist Church, and a larger gin was constructed south of that house before 1900. The house, which my Chesnutt grandparents purchased in 1916, was constructed as the ginner’s residence in 1912.
That same year, a larger, three-room school to accommodate the growing Cadiz community was built. By 1913, Cadiz had a baseball team, which played Votaw, Orangedale and other area school teams.
Many cattle drives, organized in Live Oak County, camped overnight at Cadiz, where additional livestock were added. John McCollom, an early Cadiz resident, made two of those drives up the trail to Solomon Springs, Kansas. He told my Uncle Fred Chesnutt that they grazed the cattle all the way, making 12-15 miles a day, taking three months to reach Kansas. On his third drive, McCollom’s horse fell on him in Lockhart, breaking his leg. He had to ride home by horseback with the broken leg.
By 1920, a number of Cadiz families had acquired Model T’s, but the road to La Para required crossing the La Para Creek, which those vehicles couldn’t easily do. Consequently, those families had church services at the Cadiz school. Since by that time the majority of the church members lived in the Cadiz area, they voted to move the church there.
The Lawsons gave land for the church, across the road from my grandparents’ home. With the Sinors’ Model T truck and my grandfather’s and the Blalocks’ wagons, the lumber from the dismantled La Para church was hauled to Cadiz, where it was reconstructed exactly as it was in La Para.
By 1921, Model T trucks made it possible to haul cotton into Beeville for ginning, and the Cadiz gin was moved to Karon, where it was only used a couple of years. Another reason for its demise was the problem of boll weevils in the cotton.
By that time Cadiz had two stores, one with a gas station and the other housing the post office. In 1922, the Lebanon Methodist Church was moved from that small Live Oak community just west of the Bee County line to Cadiz. The churches and the school were the social centers for the community. Everyone attended the big school Christmas pageant, where Santa Claus (often my grandfather) gave each child candy and fruit.
However, the Cadiz school only went through the 10th grade; students who wanted to graduate from high school had to go to Beeville for the final 11th year, and their parents had to provide transportation. In 1932, when my mother was a senior, Uncle Fred, who was 13, drove her and three neighbors to Beeville in the family car. He attended eighth grade there.
In 1937, the Cadiz school board purchased a bus to take the high school students to Beeville, the first one for Bee County. When the road to Beeville was paved in 1939, it was much easier and faster to make the 13-mile drive to Beeville.
That was the final blow for the Cadiz community. The school closed at the end of the 1940-41 term; the post office was discontinued around 1942, and the stores had also closed by then. The Methodist church had been torn down in 1935, so only the Cadiz Baptist Church was left of what had once been a bustling farm community.
Cadiz and La Para residents had to adapt to all the changes—just as we are doing now.