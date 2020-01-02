Coffee Barrel helping schools with ‘uncommon, inspirational ideas’

BEEVILLE – The students at two schools here are doing something extra for the community, and it’s thanks to help from the Coffee Barrel.
The students of St. Philip’s Episcopal School are planning to grow their own vegetables and donate many of these to food banks in the area.
At The Joe Barnhart Academy, the students are hoping to buy two specially designed swings for handicapped youths.
Dhaval Patel, who owns the Coffee Barrel, invited teachers from schools throughout the county to submit what he calls uncommon ideas for projects. The two winners would each receive $750 to make their projects a reality.
“The idea or mission is to inspire our teachers in Beeville to come up with uncommon, inspirational ideas,” he said. “They could have come up with any idea they wanted to.”
This year there were two winners.
“My plan is to eventually double that number,” he said. He plans to expand the program beyond the county lines to all of South Texas.
Choosing a winner isn’t easy. But after reviewing each application, he selected the two class ideas best exemplified the mission of the Coffee Barrel.
“The Joe Barnhart Academy wanted to help out kids that are disabled,” he said.
“To me that is pretty inspirational.
“That was important because they were thinking of someone other than themselves.”
St. Philip’s students wanted to create their own garden like that at the Coffee Barrel.
This, Patel said, will break down “the barrier to having them come out here.
“They can have in-class teaching, and it gets them outside.”
This grant, he said, fits in line with the coffee shop’s mission.
“Our mission is to inspire our young leaders to think in an uncommon way,” he said.
Alan Lenz, who heads St. Philip’s School, said, “Our students are already helping feed the hungry.”
He said this will expand that effort of donating to the food banks. The church and school already help with the food distribution in Berclair that occurs monthly like the one in downtown Beeville.
“This is another way we can get the kids involved,” he said.
The school, he said, will use the money to build raised beds like at the coffee house that will grow a variety of vegetable tables.
“We will have the garden ready by March for a spring planting,” he said.
At The Joe Barnhart Academy, the students are planning to purchase two swings for handicapped youths.
“I plan on contacting the city and finding out what parks would benefit from the swings,” said Allison Wilburn, teacher at the academy.
“Every year we talk about giving back to Beeville.”
Diana Kroen, assistant principal, added, “We are hoping this will inspire more campuses. We want to build on this.”
“We just want to give back to all the children,” Wilburn said. “All kids want to have fun.”
