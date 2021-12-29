Bee County’s new congressional representative made one of his first public appearances in the county last Wednesday afternoon.
Michael Cloud, the Texas District 27 representative in the United States House of Representatives, met with a handful of local business and political leaders at a meet and greet at the Carlos Carrizales Jr. Law Enforcement Center.
Bee County Sheriff Alden Southmayd introduced Cloud to the attendees, which included Bee County Judge Trace Morrill, all four county commissioners, Beeville City Councilman Brian Watson as well business leaders Orlando Vasquez and Randy Seitz.
Cloud told the local leaders that he was an “unapologetic” conservative and would do anything in his power to help his new constituents.
The 46-year-old native Louisianan picked up a large swath of the Coastal Bend during the recent redistricting.
Previously, Bee and Goliad counties fell into District 34 under Rep. Filemon Vela Jr.
The new district maps signed into law in October by Gov. Greg Abbott have Bee, Goliad and San Patricio counties in District 27, where Cloud has been the representative since winning a 2018 special election for the seat left vacant by the resignation of Blake Farenthold.
“I’m going to stand strong on the conservative values that have made this nation the greatest nation in the world,” Cloud said after the meet and greet.
“I am going to continue to push back against the socialist, Marxist reshaping of America, for sure.”
He said he plans to listen intently to what his constituents want from him as their representative in Washington, D.C.
“I’ve always said that my first task as a representative is to listen,” he said. “I’m really looking forward to working with the people here, the leadership here, and working with the community here.
“I’m really excited about the opportunity.”
During a brief question-and-answer session, Seitz, the president of the Bee Area Partnership, told Cloud about several areas that are of key concern in Bee County, including unemployment, a shrinking workforce, a housing shortage and the lack of rail service that could help attract new businesses to the area.
Cloud responded by saying that he is more than willing to work with leaders in the community to help alleviate all those problems.
Afterward, he added, “We need to get the right infrastructure in place, but, frankly, people are looking for a great place to raise their families. They’re looking to get out of the chaos and lockdowns of the cities.
“... We’re looking forward to working with the community to get those infrastructure pieces in place and see what else we can learn from the people of Bee County and how we can serve them.”
After the meet and greet, Cloud, along with many of the local leaders, made a stop at St. Mary’s Academy before making a trip to Chase Field for a visit with members of the Bee Development Authority and the Bee Area Partnership.
