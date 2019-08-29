Cooking up a new program

BEEVILLE — It’s a mix of a kid-friendly Hell’s Kitchen and mamma’s house — without the yelling but all the rules.
The culinary program at Jones High School is taking on a new look with a new focus — one that could mean employment for those Beeville students willing to put in the work and complete the program.
“The home economics program has always been at the school,” said BISD CTE Director Jay Viertel. “Now we started moving toward a culinary program. But you can only go so far in the program using a home economics floor plan.”
Inside the classroom is what would appear to be four small home kitchenettes complete with a home type oven and stove, sink and countertop. Nothing there resembles a professional kitchen.
That could be changing, assuming the school board trustees offer their final approval for the makeover of the building.
“When we were talking about this, we said we wanted to build a facility that not only is a culinary kitchen, but it’s a multi-use facility,” Viertel said earlier this week.
He hopes that the open floor design will make it possible for the students even to host banquets inside the classroom.
“The difference between what we currently do and what we’re going to do, is that a kid that comes out of this program in the future, once we’ve got our stuff in place, that kid can walk into a restaurant environment and be employed,” Viertel said.
“All of our kids are going to be ServSafe food handlers. They have to do that.
“But ServSafe Manager is actually a certification they can earn so they can go to a restaurant, and immediately be hired as a manager in training because they already have the certification,” Viertel said.
“So the company only has to train them for their particular company.
“They don’t have to go through all the safety training and have to go through all of the health department training.”
Part of what is making all of this possible is the district’s latest hire, Steve Wheeler.
“He has 15 years of experience. He came out of the restaurant industry,” Viertel said. “What we are going to do is we’re going to teach the culinary arts program with a restaurant flair.”
The program’s renewal started a couple of years ago.
“When Miss (Roxanne) Porter came, there weren’t very many kids in this program,” Viertel said. “And what her charge was, ‘Miss Porter, would you please get kids back in the program.’
“She worked really hard. She created a lot of opportunities for our kids to cook in here. She cleaned the place up. She made it a wonderful place.”
“She did a great job of selling the program.”
The classes grew from a handful of students to about 100 now. With her objective complete, she retired.
With Wheeler now behind the stove, the goal is to expand the program with the new classroom and new classes in line with the state criteria for the program.
“This guy knows more people in the restaurant industry than you could ever imagine,” Viertel told trustees Aug. 15 during their board meeting. “People come visit him from the restaurant industry to meet and see what we’re trying to do with that program.
“He’s got years of experience in it, and he’s going to bring us that in full force.”
Wheeler, when talking to trustees, detailed each area of his proposed plan.
“If you want to work in a breakfast restaurant, you can do that,” Wheeler said. “If you want to work in a steak house, you can do that.
“If you want to be a baker, we are going to train you to do that.”
The program is also a gateway to management and the catering industry.
Like some programs at Jones High, this too could eventually open up to the public.
“We’re going to treat the school as a restaurant with a high level of customer service,” Wheeler said.
The cost of the building’s renovation isn’t yet finalized but will be considerably cheaper than building new. The money for this will come from the district’s existing funds.
While the board couldn’t give its approval during the meeting last week, there was overwhelming verbal approval for the renovation and program’s expansion.
