NORMANNA – The brush beneath the historic Normanna bridge is being cleared, but the future of this structure remains uncertain.
These past few weeks, county crews have been toppling trees and pulling vines from the area of County Road 104, ensuring nothing falls on the metal-framed structure.
“Over the years it has been sitting there and is now overgrown with trees and vines,” County Commissioner Dennis DeWitt said during a recent court meeting.
“They found 65 tires down there in that ravine.”
Ray Gonzales, road and bridge administrator, said that graffiti on the bridge shows that people are continuing to walk this badly worn structure.
“It will never be able to be used again,” Gonzales said.
Many of the wooden slats have rotted, and the ground beneath them can be clearly seen through the holes. Despite these perils, this bridge remains a place for people to gather, presumably under the cover of darkness.
Maintenance remains the county’s responsibility — something that DeWitt said he is hesitant to expand beyond keeping the ground clear.
“The court will have to decide if they want to maintain it,” Gonzales said.
The work being done now is to ensure that water flowing through this creek bed doesn’t back up and cause flooding in other areas of Normanna.
“We were also afraid if anything caught fire, it would burn that bridge,” DeWitt said. That could also damage the county road bridge just 100 yards away.
While in need of repair and not used for years, there is significant history here, enough that the state issued a historical marker for the bridge.
“Built in 1897 by the New Jersey Iron and Steel Company, this bridge has served as one of the major crossings on the road from Beeville to San Antonio,” the state marker reads. “Funding for the bridge was acquired from the sale of bonds from Bee County’s permanent school fund. Construction costs totaled $3,990.
“The steel Pratt through truss bridge, with a wooden deck and approaches, rests on riveted-steel caissons, or piers.
“It has survived numerous floods.
“The top of the bridge was restored in 1923, and a new floor was constructed in 1947. The bridge remained in service for vehicular traffic until 1987.”
The location of this marker isn’t known, although DeWitt remains hopeful someone will return it, “no questions asked” to the steps of the courthouse.
“Some people didn’t like the idea, and they stole the historic marker,” DeWitt said.
There is also another tidbit about this bridge that locals know.
“One resident saw the photo and said, ‘that is Bigfoot’s path,’” DeWitt relayed.
While not confirmed, this is an area associated with recent sightings of the fabled creature.
The fate of this bridge remains uncertain. While it belongs to the county, there is no obligation for its preservation.
“We will see what the people want to do,” DeWitt said.
