County judge offers parting words of appreciation

It has been a great honor to serve as your Bee County Judge.
When I applied to the vacancy, I thought it was a great opportunity to learn and grow professionally. I never thought that I would grow to love so many aspects of the position, and I certainly didn’t think I would run for the office... twice.
But politics is incredibly hard. If you really care about your position and what you do, it is inevitable that there will be pain and heartbreak along the way.
Every decision has weighed on me and has affected my family, and it feels as though it is time for me to move in a different direction.
As excited and honored as I am to take on my new role, walking away from my office on the third floor of the courthouse has been the most difficult decision I have ever had to make.
I agonized over the idea of leaving my role as chief advocate of Bee County, of leaving behind everything we worked so hard for, and of leaving the amazing men and women who work for Bee County.
I have been overwhelmed with the responses of gratitude, pride and well-wishes that this community has shared with me and my family.
I am proud to say that I have left this community better than I found it.
Instead of rushing to dispose of cases every summer in order to meet state-mandated goals, county court processes cases timely and serves justice.
We have replaced outdated equipment to provide a safe and efficient environment for our staff and community. We have upgraded technology in every department, and we have made it easier to conduct business transactions in Bee County.
We collaborated with other entities to increase voter turnout and eliminated the voter scavenger hunts.
We took pride in maintaining county buildings.
We created a public-private partnership giving our local business community a stronger voice in economic development.
We adopted policies and procedures that provide a transparent and fair form of government.
We followed the law.
We lifted each other up, we worked together, we maximized our resources, and we put our community before our own self-interests.
But even with all the progress, I understand the concern and nervousness for change and the unknowns.
We have a $25 million jail under construction, we are gearing up for another round of elections, and we still have work to do in order to bring good paying jobs into our community. But I believe I am walking away leaving this community in good hands.
We have amazing people stepping up to take on leadership roles in this community, not just at the county level, but in our ISDs, Coastal Bend College, Bee Development Authority, Bee Area Partnership and at the City of Beeville.
We have elected officials who are upgrading outdated technology in their offices, community leaders who don’t mind giving credit to others as long as the right thing gets done, and a new generation of public servants with the energy to fight for progress.
We also have strong voices who are willing to question and hold people accountable. And finally, we are fortunate enough to have found someone willing to step up to the plate and take on the role of county judge.
Trace Morrill was one of the attorneys who decided to help a new attorney when she moved back home.
He gave me an entire set of legal books, he helped me with forms, and he gave me advice when I was in over my head.
I have seen him practice in my court where he represents the disabled to ensure they are provided a safe and healthy environment to live.
All of these good deeds and the ability to be a leader in this community come from the same place. I know that Trace has the heart to do well as our county judge.
I hope that this community gives him the same support and resources that they so generously provided me.
And I hope to see his name on the ballot in November.
The success of our county judge belongs to us all. Thank you all from the very bottom of my heart.