Dr. Jason Barnes, an emergency room physician at Christus Spohn Hospital in Beeville, sits on the porch of his sons' treehouse and converses with his wife, Jenna below while the boys – Bentley and Stiles – play in the back yard of their Corpus Christi home. In an effort to minimize the possibility of spreading coronavirus to his family, Barnes has been living in the treehouse since the start of the COVID-19 emergency.