BEEVILLE – The COVID-19 pandemic has brought with it many challenges for those working in the health care field. Perhaps the greatest challenge for those treating the afflicted is how to prevent spreading the virus to their family members.
One emergency room physician at Christus Spohn Hospital in Beeville is employing a creative solution. Dr. Jason Barnes, 39, who is the hospital’s chief of staff and ER director, has taken up residence in his sons’ tree house behind the family’s Corpus Christi home.
“At the very beginning, my wife and I were worried, of course, that I was going to have some exposure,” he said. “We really thought to ourselves, ‘How can we reduce the risk for my family at home?’ The biggest fear was becoming exposed and being asymptomatic, and just bringing it home, and they would catch this not even knowing I was sick.”
The family – wife Jenna of 8 years and their sons Bentley, 9, and Stiles, 6 – had in the past contracted the flu and other viruses while Barnes himself did not get sick, he said. This led the couple to consider whether Jenna should stay with her parents for a while, if Barnes should purchase a recreational vehicle or travel trailer. But no matter what, the doctor wanted some way to be able to stay around for his family while being safe.
“She made a joke one day, she said, ‘Too bad you can’t just stay in the tree house,’” Barnes recalled. “And I said, ‘You know, that actually might not be that bad.’”
Since the tree house already had lights, all he had to do was add some mosquito nets – with plenty of insect repellent for good measure. An electrician installed an air conditioner, and Barnes moved in.
“Luckily, I have WiFi, so I have my little mobile office command center ... dealing with all of the different emails and the updates and the planning that has gone into this crisis,” he said. “At the same time, the kids come outside, ‘Hey, Dad!’ and I yell back to them, ‘Hey, buddy, what’s going on?’
The tree house lacks most of the creature comforts of a traditional house. For starters, there is no bathroom, so Barnes takes his showers at the hospital.
He said the tree house’s 2-inch cedar plank walls and tin roof do not lessen the sound of a thunderstorm, and sleeping on a camping roll atop a cedar bunk bed meant waking up stiff for the first five days. But the doctor does find pleasure in hearing owls and other birds and watching squirrels and opossums play. But despite Jenna having dinner for him every night when Barnes gets home and the boys coming outside to talk and play games with him, the doctor admits that the tree house can get lonely.
As for when Barnes can return to the house, he said the timeline will be determined by when a week goes by, and there are no new cases and recommendations by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Gov. Greg Abbott. But someone else will steer the final decision.
“In the end, whenever I come down is up to the CEO of the Barnes Company, which is Mrs. Barnes,” he said. “She has the final say.”
Barnes’ tree house experience has generated a lot of attention on TV news broadcasts from Corpus Christi and beyond. But to him, all that matters is doing what is best for his family.
“The story is cute because it’s whimsical, almost cartoonish tree house, but it’s nothing different than what many providers are doing, just in a different way,” Barnes said. “I think that makes the story endearing. But I can promise you that all doctors and nurses who work in the ER, work on the front lines, have thought: ‘What I can do to keep my family safe?’
“I’ve heard a lot of stories of guys living in the extra room with a separate entrance, living in a hotel, camping in a tent in their garage. But most everyone will strip down and shower as soon as they get home. Everybody’s thinking how I keep my family safe, and that’s the real reason why I’m out there.”