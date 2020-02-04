Cross marks place where brothers died in shooting with Sheriff Ennis

Avid Bee-Picayune reader James M. Hancock Jr. sent the accompanying photograph of a cross which has been placed on property near U.S. Highway 59 west of Beeville.
He said, “My friend Mike Barnes made this cross to memorialize the Rodriguez brothers who worked for my parents and were killed by Sheriff Vail Ennis in 1945, and he placed it in front of where the original red house stood and near the fence line.
“Mike decided to do this after hearing stories about Vail and reading the book ‘The Last Sheriff in Texas’ (written by local author Jim McCollom).”
Hancock thought that Bee County readers who haven’t heard might be interested in their story.
The July 12, 1945, Bee-Picayune reported that Sheriff Ennis was charged with the murder of Felix, Antonio and Domingo Rodriguez, following a shooting which took place at 2:30 p.m. Saturday on the John Wilson ranch, about five miles west of Beeville on the Clareville highway. Mr. and Mrs. John Wilson owned the property on which the Rodriguez farmers resided.
At the preliminary hearing, the sheriff waived an examining trial and was released on $2,500 bond in each of the three deaths. Ennis said the trouble arose over the custody of two small children of Geronimo Rodriguez and his ex-wife, Jesusa.
Although Mrs. Rodriguez then had custody, her ex-husband took them for about 10 days and failed to return them to her, according to the story. She obtained a court order from District Judge W.G. Gayle requiring Geronimo to return the children, and the sheriff went to the home. Even though he had the court order, Ennis said he was told to get off the place; the children could not be permitted to go with him.
He returned to Beeville, deputized Joe Walton and requested Texas Ranger Frank Probst to accompany him to the ranch home. Within a few minutes after their arrival, the three men were dead, and Geronimo and his sister were wounded. The two children were turned over to their mother by Ennis.
Three rangers, with Capt. Alfred Allee in charge, arrived Sunday in Beeville to investigate the case. The Texas Highway Patrol also sent five officers. Attorney John R. Beasley of Beeville and a San Antonio attorney were named special prosecutors to assist District Attorney Alex Cox and County Attorney O. Kennedy, while Reese Wade of Beeville was retained by Ennis as defense counsel.
More than 1,000 people attended the funerals for the Rodriguez brothers held at the family residence on the Wilson ranch. The three men were born near the Mexican border in Texas, but had lived in Bee County for 35 years.
Ennis was defeated by J.L. “Louie” Duffy for sheriff in the election of 1952, partly because of community outrage over this and other violent killings.