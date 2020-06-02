When I look into a fully opened blossom of a Prickly-Pear Cactus, I am impressed with the bright colors, the tissue-papery petals and the numerous upright stamens. Stamens, as you know, are the short stalks that hold the flower’s pollen. This wide-open flower was a flower calling out for pollinators! I wasn’t surprised when a beetle landed on it and began crawling about, pushing on the stamens. However, I was surprised when the stamens pushed back. The stamens moved! They leaned toward the beetle that had just passed over them.
This movement, surprising as it was, has a purpose. It puts the pollen-covered stamen in direct contact with the beetle. Some of the pollen sticks to the beetle’s body. As it goes on to another cactus flower, the beetle transfers pollen to the female part of this next flower. Pollination has occurred.
I knew the pollinator’s movements were necessary for pollination; I just never knew that the flower also moved to increase pollination chances. It looks like pollination is a team effort!
Of course, not all flowers have evolved the ability to move rapidly enough to push a stamen’s pollen on to an insect. Most just passively attract pollinators with color and fragrance, letting the pollen cling to the insects’ hairs as they brush against the stamens. However, some do go a step or two further. Prickly-Pear Cactus is one. You can demonstrate this to yourself (and others) by gently running your finger around the ring of stamens in an open cactus flower. Within moments, the stamens will lean against the direction you moved your finger. It is pretty cool to watch!
You won’t be able to do it over and over on the same flower, at least not right away. The flower needs a few minutes to reset the mechanism. I have never been patient enough to time the resetting process. Perhaps you will be?
Another plant that has evolved movement in response to touch is Sensitive Briar (Mimosa nutallii). This weedy plant is common throughout Texas and indeed throughout most of the central United States. One of its common names is “devil’s shoelace” because the vine-like stems are covered with small, backward-facing prickles. You would think that no one would want to grow it, but it is a popular wildflower. Its flowers are lovely pink puffballs, but the real reason it is popular is because of its ability to move. If you brush the leaves lightly with your fingertips, the leaflets fold up. The movement is rapid. The response takes less than a second. You can see why this plant is entertaining for children (and naturalists!)
This response to touch is called thigmonasty. How does it work? Thigmonasty has been studied extensively in a related species of sensitive plant (Mimosa pudica) from Central America. The University of Arkansas’s Extension Service describes the mechanism involved as follows: At the base of each leaflet is a cluster of gatekeeper cells, called the pulvinus. “The pulvinus is composed of two types of cells, a flexible strand of cells that functions like a hinge and a group of cells above and below the hinge that can gain or lose water rapidly. The response begins when the leaves are disturbed—by touch, heat, wind or the feeding of an insect. An electrical signal is flashed to the pulvinus and the cells on the underside of the hinge deflate while the upper ones engorge with water.” This causes the hinge to close and the leaflet folds.
It is believed that this response evolved in Sensitive Briar as a defense against herbivores feeding on it. Rapid closing of the leaves might surprise an animal about to take a bite of the plant. I can see that. If your salad got up and moved while you were eating it, you would probably be put off! However, Wikipedia states that Sensitive Briar is very nutritious and that cattle seek it out. I guess they are not put off by the folding leaves or the prickly stems.
Both Prickly-Pear Cactus and Sensitive Briar are fascinating, as well as lovely, wildflowers. Their novel behaviors are a boon to naturalists, teachers and caretakers of young children. As Gerald Klingaman of the University of Arkansas puts it, you can derive hours of entertainment planting Sensitive Briar “at the top of a raised wall and then tormenting it every time you or a four-year-old walks by.”