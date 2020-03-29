Do the census while staying put – a previous quarantine

With nearly everyone mostly “staying put” at home these days, there is little excuse for not completing the 2020 Census by April 1. If the COVID-19 “relief checks” were tied to completing the census form, I have no doubt that it would be 95% done.
I received my form with my 12 digit PIN number in the mail on March 14. The next day I completed the form for my residence. It took me 8 minutes, and I was just poking along, not in a big hurry. I only had two people to report, but if I had had seven and knew their names and birthdays I probably could have easily done it in 10 minutes. I had looked at the paper form that came in the mail and knew what questions to expect.
Today, I received a reminder letter again with my PIN and the my2020census.gov Internet address. I knew the reminder would come even though I had completed my part of the census. Its part of the overkill designed to get people to do the right thing and do it now.
There is no excuse. If you don’t do it online, you can mail it in. If you can’t mail it in, you can phone it in. So do it. So I will start the rumor: if you don’t do it, you don’t get your COVID-19 relief check. And, of course, IT’S NOT TRUE. But it would be effective. Pretend it’s true.
My wife and I were “self-quarantined” all summer the first summer we were married. Over the whole summer we saw a total of fewer than 10 people face-to-face and never more than two at a time. Some we saw more than once, but most only once. The total of duplicated face-to-face encounters was probably fewer than 15.
We signed on to work for the United States Forest Service in the Clearwater National Forest, Kelly Creek District, in northern Idaho. We were Fire Lookouts, living in a Lookout Tower, 12 foot by 12 foot, no running water and no electricity, with an outhouse down four flights of stairs 55 feet. We had tiny, propane-powered appliances: a stove and a refrigerator. There was no kitchen sink. One door and surrounded by windows. Even the door was all windows.
An eggbeater helicopter flew us in with all of our groceries and supplies in two banana boxes lashed to the out-rigger landing gear. The chopper came back every two weeks to resupply us until the forest roads were finally cleared of snow and winter-killed trees. During this time, besides each other we only saw one person every two or so weeks for six weeks. For about 15 minutes each time.
In the way of communication with the outside world, we had a FM radio that picked up a single TV channel in Spokane sometimes. There was a two-way Forest Service radio that worked until the battery gave out. We could hear them talking, but they could only hear us click.
I could have sent an SOS by Morse code (---…---; ---…---). Fortunately there was no need. The radio battery and our propane gave out at the same time. It was a Friday, of course, and you know what that means. Luckily I had previously located an old white gas stove in the tiny lookout tower attic, and we had some white gasoline for our lantern.
They kept calling us, “Horseshoe Lake, Horseshoe Lake come in.” We could hear them talking about us. They said they thought they heard us click the talk button. They also said for us hear that they were coming up the next week, and they would bring us a new radio battery and some propane just in case we needed it. But first, the weekend.
Obviously, they were not too worried about us. Certainly not in comparison to the time when the horse wrangler’s wife had taken too many sleeping pills and then got on the radio babbling what she had done. They hopped in their trucks and headed her way, talking with her constantly during the hour and a half it took to go the 15 miles to the wrangler’s place. Talk about radio drama. Another terrible drama was when a nearby Lookout fell to her death.
If I had had to send that ---…--- I think it would have taken three or four hours to get to our tower. At night, a little longer. But we were young enough to believe that we were invincible and that nothing bad could every happen to us. These days, not so much but still some.
Of the 15 duplicated encounters mentioned above, all but three were with U.S. Forest Service personnel or the contracted helicopter pilots. Two were Nez Perce Indians who had been camping, exploring and fishing nearby. They drove up to the tower shortly after an elk had found our stash of extra perishable groceries hidden not well enough in a nearby snow bank. We had been subsisting on canned food for days. The Nez Perce, an uncle and nephew, gave us all of the trout that had caught that morning. The best fish we have ever had. We have never forgotten their kindness.
With DirecTV, Netflix, Prime Video and Acorn, plus the Internet, I don’t think that this quarantine will be big deal. I can order groceries and supplies online and have these delivered practically 24/7. More than just pizzas. I think beer and wine too.
I do like words like “staying put” better than quarantine.