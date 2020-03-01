Doesn’t always hurt to give

GOLIAD – Within 30 minutes, 110 dozen doughnuts had been bought. Ninety-six cinnamon rolls were purchased, and 75 maple bacon buns were sold.
And it all went to help the graduating seniors here.
“We first saw them in Yorktown,” said Stacey Hoefling, a volunteer with Project Graduation. “They did it for their athletic booster.”
Selling the fried bits of goodness was Hurts Donuts out of Katy.
“We have three stores in south Texas,” said owner Matt Whitney. “We try to do this a couple of times a week.
“We partner with local teacher and parent organizations to do this. This time it was Project Graduation.”
The company brings the doughnuts in their uniquely modified ambulance which plays on a child’s game — “hurts don’t it.”
“We try to park in an area that is highly visible,” he said standing in the parking lot along U.S. Highway 59.
Hoefling is hoping to bring the company back for another benefit, but that might be a while.
“My goal last year was to not go to the same place twice,” Whitney said. “It is the old adage, ‘too much of a good thing.’”
“We had a great turnout,” Hoefling said. “The residents of Goliad really stepped up.”
Walking away with just one box was rare.
Rick Sanchez said he had never tried the pastries but wanted to support the students.
Lauren Garcia, too, figured she would do her part.
“My cousin is part of the senior class of 2021,” she said with a smile above her box of doughnuts.
Standing in line was the hardest for many, wondering how long the boxes would last.
“Have you ever seen anything more beautiful,” Gladis Vela said looking at the colorfully iced confections.
Jason Collins is the editor at the Goliad Advance-Guard and can be reached at 361-343-5221, or at editor@mySouTex.com.