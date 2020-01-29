Email – changing times and connecting lives

I remember when my A.C. Jones High School Spanish-teacher colleague Bill Ponder asked me in 1991 if I used T-net, the email system set up for Texas teachers. I had never heard of it!
Bill explained that it was a good way to communicate with other teachers all over the world. All one had to do was to set up an account and connect to the system by phone. I came home and told husband Al about it. He was somewhat skeptical.
I wanted to find pen pals in Spanish-speaking countries for my students but soon learned that many other Spanish teachers had the same idea—and not a one from a Spanish-speaking country turned up. I decided to contact a Spanish teacher in another part of the U.S. and set up pen pals with his/her students.
That’s how I met Bette van Es in Champaign, Illinois. Our students exchanged letters in Spanish for several years, when she suggested we might arrange exchange visits for our students. By email, we set up a long weekend trip to Beeville for 12 of her students in February 1999.
We took them to Goliad to visit Presidio la Bahía and Misión Espíritu Santo, to Nuevo Laredo and to Port Aransas. Those Illinois students loved the beach on a nice February day!
That April the 12 Beeville students who had hosted the Illinois students traveled to Champaign for our part of the exchange. They took us to Springfield, where we visited Lincoln’s home, tomb and the old State House. In Chicago we visited the Museum of Science and Industry, the Navy Pier, had a boat ride on Lake Michigan and went to the top of the John Hancock Building.
Email made possible an even more ambitious exchange program later that year. When Bee County Clerk Margie Carter received a message from a film crew in Cádiz, Spain, saying that they wanted to film Cadiz, Texas (and the other communities in the U.S. bearing the name), she contacted my dad, knowing that my mother had grown up in Cadiz. Since Daddy did not do email, he passed the message on to Al and me, and we set up their August visit.
After taking pictures of the Cadiz Baptist Church and interviewing my Uncle Fred Chesnutt (the “mayor” of Cadiz) the film crew accompanied us to eat barbecue at Oakville. I told the director that I was trying to set up an exchange program with a school in Spain for my students. He offered to put me in touch with the school where his wife taught in Cádiz.
Again, all by email, Charo Sánchez, a colleague of the film director’s wife, and I set up exchange visits in late February 2000 for her students at the Instituto Drago to come to Beeville, and in early March for mine to visit Cádiz. We took the Spanish students to San Antonio, to Goliad and, of course, to Cadiz, where Uncle Fred took them on a hayride through his ranch. In Spain, they took us to the Alhambra in Granada, to an ancient Roman fishing village and a tour of Cádiz. Lots of cultural enrichment made possible by email!
When daughter Mariana went to the University of Texas at Austin in 1989, there was no email available for students. She remembers several Chinese students using a computer lab to communicate with their families but didn’t know how they did it.
Mariana spent the ’92-’93 school year studying in Poitiers, France, and we wrote letters to stay in touch, occasionally indulging in very expensive phone calls. It wasn’t until Mariana began teaching in Baltimore in 1994 that she began using email.
When daughter Elena went to UT in 1994, the email situation there had not changed. In 1997, she spent a semester studying in Sienna, Italy, where the university library had two computers for foreign students, with a 20-minute limit for each student. However, it took 10 minutes for the dial-up service to become available! We wrote letters to Elena, too.
According to Phrasee (an Internet history), there were 55 million email users worldwide in 1997 and 400 million by 1999.
Al quickly overcame his skepticism about email and now communicates with friends and colleagues all over the U.S. and in several other countries. And he has published seven novels, using email to submit them to the publisher.
Mariana and Elena, now college professors, use the Internet as part of their courses. Students not only do research online, they submit assignments, take exams—and ask their instructors for extensions!
Grandson Ray’s high school in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, provides a device for every student who doesn’t own one, so they, too, receive assignments online and submit homework by email.
A.C. Jones does not have that capability yet. Students use computers in labs and in classes where computers are rolled in on carts.
The disadvantage of email for instructors and many business people is that they are expected to check it regularly, even after hours. Elena says the Germans have the right idea: their companies prohibit business emails after the end of the workday or on holidays.
Fortunately, that has never been a problem for me, and I continue to enjoy being in touch with family and friends through email—something I’d never even heard of 30 years ago!
And now I will submit this column—by email.