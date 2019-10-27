Emergency room physician also songwriter, singer

Some know him as Conrado Cantu Jr.
Others know him from the emergency room at Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville as Dr. Cantu.
But when he is on stage, it’s Colour Red.
His stage name comes from his father, who called him this because of his youthful red hair, and it sounded a bit like his name when said fast.
His first album, Kairos, with 12 songs written and performed by Cantu, is available across all the major digital music platforms.
Becoming a doctor
Cantu trained for three years in the Corpus Christi Residency Program before going to work in 2015 at Christus Spohn Hospital.
“I have been working in the ER since then,” he said. “I just like the fast-paced nature of it. You can see results very quickly, and you don’t have to take your work home with you.
“I still review charts, but I try to spend my time off with my family.”
Being an ER doctor means that when his services are needed, the situation is usually dire.
“It is really rewarding, especially when it involves a critical patient, and you are able to see a turnaround.”
His choice to became a doctor was something that his father encouraged.
“It is something that my father saw in me as a kid,” Cantu said. “He said to me and to people around me that I was going to be a doctor.”
For his father, this level of education was far beyond his schooling but something he wanted to ensure he obtained.
As a teen, Cantu had help from his father, a sheriff in Cameron County, in landing a job.
“Being my dad was in politics, I thought I was going to get some awesome job,” Cantu said.
In their hometown of Brownsville, the options were available.
But his father, Conrado Cantu, had another idea — and maybe even a lesson to teach his son.
The job was working at a grocery on the poorer end of town.
“In my arrogance, I thought I would be given a job way better than that.”
But his father came from humble beginnings, something he would want his son to learn. While working in the fields or shining shoes would not be in his future, the grocery store would serve his purpose.
“Within two months, I was begging to go to college,” Cantu said.
In college, Cantu began giving some serious consideration to his father’s words.
“I logged into AOL, and searched on Yahoo, ‘How to become a doctor,’” Cantu said.
Was this his father’s goal?
“Maybe,” Cantu said. “I don’t know. I know he liked the results of it.”
Father’s gift
His father had another passion to share with his son.
Music.
“I have been singing as far back as I can remember,” Cantu said. “He started pushing me to learn songs probably as soon as I could speak.”
He was singing then but mostly in Spanish.
As a youngster, Cantu would have the chance to sing with some well-known bands that came to play for political benefits.
As he grew, there was a need for him to appear “cool” to his friends.
“How am I going to look cool singing mariachi?” Cantu would think.
“When you are a teen, you want to look cool,” he said.
Chance to sing
As the years went by, opportunities to sing in bands would arise, but Cantu would turn each one down.
“My dad was in bands and wrote songs for Latin Grammy-winning artists,” he said. “I didn’t want to sing Spanish.
“I still had a desire to sing though.”
Now a sophomore in college, Cantu wrote one of his first songs with a friend.
“It was a hip-hop, rhythm and blues song,” he said. “I showed it to another buddy who made a joke about one of the lines.
“I guess I still wanted to look cool.”
He put down his pen.
In 2008, just as he was attending medical school, he entered a Medical School Idol singing contest.
He won singing “Gone” by Justin Timberlake.
“The prize was a stethoscope,” he said. “I used that all through medical school.”
His junior year in medical school was a turbulent one as he broke up with his fiancée.
“I wrote a lot of songs,” he said. “I felt a peace because of that.
“I put out there the ones I thought were worthy of people’s ears.”
Friend in the business
His work caught the attention of a rapper in San Antonio — Carlton Zeus.
Cantu would better know Zeus by his real name, Carlos Cavazos, as they were friends in their youth.
“We would spar with each other at the Boys and Girls Club in Brownsville,” he said.
That friendship would open doors for Cantu.
“As time progressed, we had a chance to get into the studios with some bigger producers,” he said.
He and Cavazos would even go on to write and perform together.
“A lot of the opportunities I have had have been in conjunction with Carlton Zeus,” Cantu said.
While Cantu writes his own music, he isn’t proficient enough to play the guitar or keyboard, so he relies on others or a DJ for accompaniment.
“If I knew I could book the shows I needed, I would get a band together,” he said. “I have other goals than performing right now though.”
His wife, Elaine, is 6 months pregnant with their first child.
Cantu is putting them first.
“She is so supportive of me,” he said. “She will always back me up.”
But working 12-hour shifts, for three to five days straight, means little time with his family, so what he has, he treasures.
“I was working mainly night shifts before,” he said. “But with the baby coming, I wanted to work more days.”
He isn’t ready to give up his music as he still loves the stage.
“There is not much else like it,” he said.
Jason Collins is the editor at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 343-5221, or at media@mySouTex.com.