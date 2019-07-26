Exploring the legends of Bigfoot

It isn’t every day that our property provides the setting for a movie. On July 5, Bill and Amy Lancaster of Bilco Productions in Bristol, Virginia, set up their cameras to film our friend, Baldemar Galván, as he described his investigations of Bigfoot in front of a wickiup he had constructed in the old caliche pit north of our home.
A native of Bee County, Balde traces his Mexican-American heritage back to Spain and to Native American ancestors who he thinks were Lipan Apaches living in the Tuleta/Pettus area. Balde has collected numerous arrowheads typical of that tribe on the ranches he has explored.
Although his elders almost never talked about Bigfoot, a taboo subject, they warned their children not to go outside past dark. Balde heard night sounds that he eventually associated with El Fantasma Negro, the Spanish name for Bigfoot.
He now collects stories from old-timers in the area, who, knowing that Balde is investigating Bigfoot, are finally willing to share their stories. Balde has made plaster casts of footprints he suspects may have been made by the large creature.
Balde met the Lancasters at a Bigfoot convention in Fishersville, Virginia, and learned that they wanted to make a documentary depicting the Native American perspective on Bigfoot.
Since the lore about the large, dark, hairy, upright-walking creatures that dwell in the wilderness and leave footprints to intrigue humans is strongly associated with tribes in the Pacific Northwest, the Lancasters began this film project in Fort Frances, Ontario, where they attended a Kouching Ojibway powwow. Sasquatch, another commonly used name for Bigfoot, comes from the Halkomelem language of the First Nations peoples in British Columbia, who called the creature “sásq’ets.”
In Yakima, Washington, the Lancasters interviewed Native American residents. One-third of the claims of Bigfoot sightings come from the Pacific Northwest, while the other two-thirds are spread throughout North America. Near Claremore, Oklahoma, the director of the Cherokee Heritage Center provided information on his tribe’s Sasquatch lore.
Here in Bee County, Balde presented the South Texas perspective. Balde’s regalia for the video represented the Apache nation. His fiancée, Lillian Casper, has made some items for his outfits, and he has inherited others from tribal elder friends.
The wickiup Balde constructed was typical of the temporary summer dwellings used by many nomadic tribes, using tree and brush limbs. His great-uncle taught him how the vaqueros of olden days had built the structures when they were far away from ranch headquarters.
The Lancasters’ first documentary is titled “Cultured Bigfoot,” providing information about those who look for Bigfoot and his traces. Their second, “Paranormal Bigfoot,” examines theories about the creature, seeking neither to dispel nor confirm its existence.
Bill has a lifelong interest in Bigfoot. After seeing still shots from the Oct. 20, 1967, video made by Robert Patterson and Bob Gimlin in Northern California of a large creature, Bill spoke with Gimlin at a Bigfoot conference in Kennewich, Washington. Gimlin reported multiple encounters with “people of the woods” in his home state of Washington. “We left them food, and they left presents back,” he said.
While most scientists are skeptical of the reality of Bigfoot, anthropologist Grover Krantz was convinced after analyzing the “Cripple Foot” plaster casts made at Bossburg, Washington, in December of 1969 and watching the movements of the creature in the Patterson-Grimlin video.
Bigfoot believers know that there have been numerous hoaxes, for example, when individuals dressed up in gorilla suits and filmed “sightings.” But Krantz noted that the creature in the 1967 video had longer legs and different walking motions from any human.
Primatologist Jane Goodall originally said, “I’m sure they exist.” She later modified her opinion to: “Well, I’m a romantic, so I always wanted them to exist.”
Amy Lancaster asked Balde if he thought Bigfoot was spiritual or actual.
“There’s no 100% evidence,” Balde replied. “Our ancestors believed in his spiritual aspects as protector of the forest. But it’s possible Bigfoot is a flesh-and-blood animal who knows the terrain and knows where to hide.”
He said that El Fantasma Negro could also be in the same category as La Lechuza, the legendary barn owl who whistles — and reportedly carries off children who go outside at night. It is said that Bigfoot also whistles.
Balde once saw a black creature that could have been Bigfoot, crossing a sendero on a ranch, and he smelled an unusual odor. On another occasion he found a structure similar to a wickiup that may have been constructed by such a creature.
He is organizing a Bigfoot conference in Beeville this Sept. 22, with details to be provided closer to that date. Those interested in learning more about Bigfoot research are invited to attend.
And our wickiup? Balde thought our grandchildren, who are here for their annual summer visit, would enjoy seeing it.
Alas, a curious cow probably checked it out — and it now provides shade only for snakes and small creatures.
Or might it have been too small for a local Bigfoot?