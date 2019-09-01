Fall’s the perfect time to help turfgrass recover

I made a brief acquaintance with a swarm of extremely angry yellow jackets which precipitated a visit to the emergency room. The act of trimming dead blooms off a vine put me in close proximity to a hidden nest. It was hard trying to outrun the little devils. Needless to say, I brought out the wasp spray and the nest is no more!
Yellow jackets have a nasty habit of building nests in overgrown plants. Be careful when trimming back shrubs and perennials to avoid these nests. I can assure you, you don’t want to have a close encounter with these angry little critters.
It’s getting dark earlier, shadows are lengthening and August is almost over. The heat has been oppressive with relief months away. To top it off El Niño is deteriorating in the eastern Pacific just in time for the Gulf Coast’s traditional peak hurricane season.
With that in mind, it’s time to check your hurricane supply list. Is your first-aid kit complete? Be sure to keep your prescriptions up to date. It is a good idea to stock up on batteries for radios, flashlights and lanterns. Have a supply of bottled water and non-perishable foods in case a storm decides to come our way. Make sure you have copies of important papers such as insurance policies and a list or photos of your home’s contents. Have a plan in place to storm-proof your home and garden. Don’t forget to have an evacuation plan. Keep your vehicles fueled and in good repair. Make sure you have food for your pets along with any prescriptions they require. We have a generator stored in case the electricity goes out. It came in handy when we were out of power after Harvey visited the Gulf Coast. With any luck, we will be spared.
As summer gives way to fall, it is the perfect time to promote a healthy lawn.
Extreme heat and drought conditions have taken a severe toll on lawns. Fall is the perfect time to help turfgrass recover. The soil is still warm but the cooler temperatures of fall promote root growth. Healthy roots mean healthy grass.
Continue to mow grass as long as your grass is growing. Be sure to mow high to encourage deep roots. Leave clippings, they add back nutrients and organic matter to the soil – doesn’t cause thatch.
Don’t rake leaves, mow them. This will save you a lot of extra work and put nutrient and organic material back into your soil. If you have oak trees, mow the leaves, then rake and compost the leaves. Oak leaves are tough and need to be cut in order to help speed up decomposition.
If your lawn is heavily compacted, consider core aeration – the removal of small soil plugs or cores. Aeration allows air and water to reach roots. I guess Mr. Dillo is my personal aeration machine!
Fertilize in September or October. It will probably take me until October to convince the husband to fertilize. Fall fertilization helps grass recover from the heavy fertility toll taken by the summer growing season. If turf is nutritionally deficient going into winter it may stay dormant longer and initial spring growth may be delayed. It will be more susceptible to diseases and insects. Don’t overfertilize. Overfertilizing can promote certain diseases. Healthy grass will help keep weeds to a minimum. If there hasn’t been any rainfall be sure to water several days before fertilizing.
Determine the area of lawn to purchase the correct amount of fertilizer. When determining the area, multiply the length by the width of each grass area to determine the square feet.
Organic methods of caring for your lawn include getting a soil test through the county extension service. The best time to test your soil is early fall or late spring. The test will measure the soil’s pH and its mineral and nutrient content. Top dress lawn with a fine layer of compost at least once a year. Spray with compost tea at least three times a year.
If you plan on a fall vegetable crop, you need to prepare now. We have two short growing seasons for vegetable gardening – spring and fall with the extreme heat of summer in between. Beans, peas, root crops and many other veggies are superior in quality if grown in the cooler days of fall. Almost anything grown in the spring will do well in a fall garden. Sweet corn is the exception.
As in all gardening, soil is critical to plant growth. Get a soil test from the county extension service to add the proper nutrients to enrich the soil. For a successful fall garden, work in large amounts of composted organic matter. Organic matter improves the soil’s ability to hold water in sandy soils and the soil’s ability to drain in heavy clay. Our high pH soils benefit from large amounts of compost which will buffer the soil and make nutrients more available.
Timing is everything when planting the fall garden. Our fall season is short between our high summer temps and the first freeze in most years. The window of time is narrow for warm season veggies to effectively ripen. That makes it critical to select early maturing varieties – ones with short days-to-harvest intervals. It is too sad to lose an almost-ripe crop.
Planting the right way is important. The harsh sun creates a stressful environment for seeds and new transplants. Plant seeds slightly deeper and cover with a light mulch of hay to keep soil cooler. A smart trick to ensure success is to cover seeds with compost rather than soil which will help reduce crusting and improve germination. Protect new transplants from the sun with a “lean-to” shade structure positioned on the southwest side.
New plants should be mulched about 2 inches thick to moderate soil temperatures. The mulch will have the side benefit of reducing weeds. Organic mulch can be worked into the soil at the end of the season which will increase the organic matter content of the soil.
Tomato, pepper and eggplant transplants should be planted now. Transplants are a quick way to get a jump start on your fall garden. Seeds to be planted now should be beans, pumpkin, and winter squash.
With a little planning and preparation you will harvest the bounty of a fall garden.