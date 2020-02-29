Family binds coach’s playbook

GOLIAD – When the 2019 high school football playoffs began last November, Brittany Salazar finally got to show her husband, Kevin, what it was like to be a coach’s wife on a Friday night.
“‘Why do we have so much stuff here at the door to load up in our vehicle?’” Kevin said recalling the night he tried to load up his family to go see the Gonzales Apaches play in the first round of the state playoffs. “She’s like, ‘Kevin, this is every week. You don’t understand. You don’t see this. ... This is what we do.’”
When that weekly chore restarts later this year, Brittany will be loading up the couple’s three kids to go see their dad call the shots as the head coach of the Goliad Tigers.
“That’s awesome because in the coaching world, you’ve got to have support like that. ... That’s fun for me,” the newly-minted Tiger coach said about his wife’s support of his new gig.
Salazar, 33, was installed as the new athletic director and head football coach at his alma mater earlier this month.
His first call after the board meeting was to Brittany. Then came the hugs from Brittany and their three kids – 6-year-old daughter Kennedy, 4-year-old son Kase and 9-month-old son Baker – when the new coach walked into his home for the first time as the Tigers’ coach.
“Walking through my house door was awesome, that embrace I got when I got home. ... The excitement was unreal,” he said.
Excitement might as well be Kevin’s middle name at this point.
The 2005 Goliad alumnus practically oozes it when he starts talking about pretty much anything Tiger related.
“I’m just a guy who, no matter the title or position, I’m going to bring a lot of energy and just go to work,” Salazar said during a recent interview at his new office inside the Goliad ISD Events Center just before he led several drills during the football team’s athletic period.
“I like to lead by example. ... Hopefully, the staff, that’s what they’ll see out of me, and they’ll build off of that.”
Salazar played every sport he could when he was a Goliad student and even cut his teeth as a “coach” while he was still a Tiger player after a knee injury ended his senior football season.
He had his mind made up to be a coach when he enrolled at UTSA. He got his bachelor’s degree in 2009, and that fall, he was off to Gonzales for his first coaching job.
In Gonzales, Salazar was doing exactly what he wanted – coaching – and, oh yeah, he met his future wife.
After three years in Gonzales, he left to coach at Harlingen South, where he helped lead the Hawks to 19 wins over two seasons after they had won just four in the previous three seasons combined.
When Kennedy was born, both Kevin and Brittany, a Gonzales native, wanted to return closer to home.
That’s when John Mares hired Kevin to coach the Tigers’ defensive secondary.
When Mares retired and Kyle Taylor was re-hired as the Tigers’ head coach, Kevin was elevated to defensive coordinator, the position he held until his official hiring as the new head coach.
But his new role won’t change him, he says.
“I’m the same guy; there’s just some added job duties and assignments. I’m going to work hard, and I think the kids will see that, and they’ll kind of feed off of it.”
The hard work starts with changes across the whole athletic program.
“I want to create an athletic program here that is going to instill some basic core values in our young men and women,” Salazar said. “We’re going to build discipline. We’re going to build toughness.
“We want our kids to understand what being committed means – being committed to who they are as a person, being committed to their academics, being committed to the sport.”
As for football, the first order of business is getting strong.
“Our main thing right now is that we’re going to get strong,” Salazar said. “We’re going to devote ourselves to the weight room. We’re going to play tough. We’re going to have tough kids.”
He wants tough kids who will “get after it” every play in every game.
“We’re going to get after it, whether it be Thursday night in a junior high game or under the Friday night lights,” he said. “Our guys are going to give everything they have every single night.
“We’re going to leave everything we have on the field.”
And what they don’t leave on the field, Brittany will just pack up and take back to Goliad along with Kennedy, Kase and Baker.
