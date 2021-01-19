The massive old-timey, western-styled letter “T” that graces the side of the building at 209 N. Washington St. in downtown Beeville has remained unchanged for years, its deep maroon color often glistening as sunset neared.
Seeing that “T” meant you were about to have a good time while you listened to some good tunes and had an ice-cold drink.
It almost meant you were about to see Travis Tindol Jr.
T’s Honky Tonk was Tindol’s home away from home, his personal clubhouse where he could mingle with his friends and even the first-timers, who were just friends he hadn’t yet met.
Tindol died on Jan. 3, and so did, seemingly, some of the gleam on that letter “T” on the side of his building.
The 73-year-old passed away in a San Antonio hospital surrounded by his loved ones. He had spent several days in the hospital’s intensive care unit battling COVID-19.
In addition to his downtown honky tonk, the Beeville native owned and operated Fastop Bottle Shoppe, which he opened in 2000.
He graduated from A.C. Jones High in 1965 before attending Sul Ross State College.
In 1969, he moved from Uvalde back to Beeville when his father, the late Travis “Ed” Tindol Sr., purchased the Budweiser distributorship in the area and asked him to return to his hometown to run the business with him.
They owned and operated Tindol Distributing Co. together for nearly 30 years.
He was also well-known as a football official across South Texas.
Tindol was an affable and kind man who wore a smile more often than not.
“Travis was a man who cared about everybody,” said longtime friend Jason Weischwill, who served as one of the pallbearers at Tindol’s funeral.
When word of his death spread across social media, tributes poured in from people in all walks of life.
“If he liked you, he’d buy you a beer; if he’d never seen you in T’s before, he’d buy you a beer; if you’d been away for a while or he was just happy to see you, he’d buy you a beer,” his obituary reads.
No words could describe his love for people more than that.
And no phrase better defined him than the most important three-word expression in the English language: I love you.
As sure as you could count on the beer being cold at T’s, family and friends alike could count on “T” himself ending their conversation with an “I love you.”
“Years ago ... we were texting back and forth and when we finished, he put ‘I love you’ at the end of the text,” said Steven Scotten, another longtime friend who served as an honorary pallbearer.
“It really struck me because nobody had ever done that before. It just stuck.
“... And he truly meant it.”
Tindol was a father to four: two daughters (Holly and Kristen) and two sons (Travis and Clayton), and had four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
“He was the perfect family man,” Weischwill said. “... The perfect father and family man.”
He was also a dedicated and steadfast supporter of his community, particularly youth athletics.
“When we were playing sports growing up, you could always count on Travis being there,” Scotten said.
“Everything,” Weischwill said about what he’ll miss most about his friend.
“The friendship and seeing that smiling face. And hearing that ‘I love you’ every time you had to leave.”
Tindol was, as Scotten put it, one of a kind.
“I just don’t know that there’s another Travis Tindol out there. His love for people was just ... I can’t even explain it,” Scotten said.
“Normally, I’m very good with words, that’s really part of my job ... but when it comes to Travis, I just can’t put words on paper that would do him justice.”
Tindol was laid to rest at Gussettville Cemetery in George West on Jan. 8.
