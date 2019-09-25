First behind the pulpit

BEEVILLE – Meagan Ludwig wasn’t trying to create history when she took the position as pastor at First Presbyterian Church in Beeville.
But she did. And she is doing it with a smile.
The 34-year-old mother and wife is the first woman to lead this historic church.
“I am the first installed female pastor at this church,” she said. “They have had part-time and supply pastors.”
She admits that while her reception has been welcome, it has come with a bit of trepidation from some.
“I feel like there is something a little different when a woman is leading the church,” she said.
She grew up in the Presbyterian church in Wichita, Kansas, where graduates from seminary now are split near the 50 percent mark for men and women.
Her life in the ministry began after college, although there were signs of her future well before.
She spent much of her youth in church activities, always having it in her mind that this was something she wanted to do one day.
But that would come later.
She earned a degree in Spanish-Latin American studies from Kansas State University.
“That was before the depression of 2008,” she said. “At one point, you could get a degree and get a job.”
That was no longer the case. Jobs were scarce so she took what she could get.
This could have been a good time to think about seminary — but something happened during college that quelled her enthusiasm.
She remembers as a freshman talking to another student about the idea of becoming a pastor.
“You would make a good pastor’s wife,” the student told her. “You could lead the women’s Bible study.”
That persona of a woman’s place in the church with the campus ministry persisted as she met others at the school.
“I was hurt,” she said. “I didn’t want anything to do with the church.”
It took time, but wounds heal, and she realized that the love for ministry she felt in the past was there, still as strong.
She and her husband, Greg, who she met in college, were moving so he could earn his master’s of science degree in information studies alongside his previously earned degree in sociology and French.
It was 2009 when she enrolled in the Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary.
She would graduate four years later.
Again though, she fell back on her financial and banking experience for work.
That was until she got a call from the elders at the church here in late 2018. She took the lead at the church in December that year. Her husband stays home with their 3 1/2-year-old daughter, Luna.
“For me the reason to start at the church then was the church year here begins at Advent,” she said.
She faced a few challenges in those early days with the church.
The pulpit would need to be shortened. The microphone and speakers needed adjustment.
“The first thing you will notice is my voice,” she said. “I don’t talk like a man.
“My voice sounds different. One of the struggles is our audio system is 20 years old.”
It was designed for the deeper male voice.
“My chair is also too big,” she said. “If I were sit in that and sit against the back, my feet would dangle.”
It has been nine months since she took this post.
“Each week in worship, we remember and celebrate that God is both with us and for us,” she said. “This congregation has a sense for why mission and service are important.
“I hope that as we journey together in ministry, this sense would flourish, expand and grow.
“That our lives will reflect that God is both with and for the entire world too.
“That all are welcome through our doors, because we serve a God who welcomes.
“That as we think about renovating our building, we might consider how it could best serve the needs of the larger Bee County community on more than just Sunday morning.”
“The world is changing, along with it, culture’s relationship to church life is too.
“I hope that true to our Reformed roots, we would be ‘reformed and always reforming, according to the Word of God.’
“That what we do in worship would be a reflection and a glimmer of what God is calling us to do in service to the community and the world.”
