Flight of the bumblebee ends among mums

My “bee” flew home, landing in the garden on a large Gneiss rock. Early in the year, the husband asked me if I would like to have a bee. Needless to say, I immediately called to the college to start the process!
The naked bee journeyed to Beeville from Chicago, awaiting the final touch of the artist. After much thought and consultation with Crystal Farris, the artist, the final design was agreed on. Being a gardener, I wanted our bee to look like a native bumblebee landing on a field of bluebonnets. Personal touches included the names of our children, grandchildren, great-grandchild and name of our ranch and brand.
The final addition to the bee included the state seal of Texas Garden Clubs and Texas Parks and Wildlife to commemorate our affiliation with each organization. The husband retired from TPWD after 32 years of service, starting out as an assistant superintendent at Lake Corpus Christi and advancing to superintendent, regional director and section head over half the state. The TGC Inc. seal represents my 30 plus years with garden club of which I am currently TGC Inc. vice president of finance. Bar and Bell sign shop made the seals which Crystal incorporated on the wings.
Then the bee flew to Affordable Collision Repair Center for its final protective coat where the husband and I picked it up and brought it home. Our handyman, Scotty Dowling, suggested installing it on a rock instead of concrete. The husband and I journeyed to Corpus Christi on a quest to find the right rock. You have no idea how many rocks we looked at! They were either too big or didn’t have the right shape. At last, we found the perfect rock and had it loaded in the back of the pickup. Just a smidgen under 400 pounds, the gneiss rock journeyed home with us.
Gneiss (“nice”) rock is from the Llano Uplift, considered the geologic heart of Texas. One of the best places to see pre-Cambrian (more than 600 million years old) geology is Inks Lake State Park. Inks Lake is located on the eastern edge of the Mesoproterozoic exposure in Burnet County near the Colorado River.
It is an amazing site to see the reddish pink rocks jutting up through the limestone. The Inks Lake Gneiss is metamorphic rock that was created by intense heat and pressure over millions of years to sedimentary and igneous rock. Geologists say Inks Lake Gneiss is granitic gneiss dated over 1,232 million years. One of the reasons I picked this particular rock is because it sparkles when the sun hits it.
The gneiss islands in the park support unique microhabitats. Over the course of hundreds of years, large rocks break down to the size of gravel and finally soil. The plants growing in crevices and at the base of outcrops speed this process along. Along the outcrops of the reddish pink rock are wildflowers, grasses, forbs, moss, lichen and ferns which support wildlife.
Now the bee happily resides on the beautiful reddish pink rock, and I have been hard at work sprucing up its surroundings. I have pulled the summer annuals, trimmed back the salvias and worked in compost. I started adding mums to the bed. They come in saturated colors of fall – rich bronze, gold and amethyst.
The name chrysanthemum means “golden flower” and has been cultivated in China for 2,500 years. Confucius, a Chinese philosopher, admired a dark-flowered variety with dark leaves.
Chrysanthemum arrived in Japan in the 4th century A.D. Soon after their arrival in Japan they underwent a flurry of developments, including flowers with different shapes and textures. The Chinese preferred flowers with incurved petals while the Japanese liked flattened, less formal flowers. They were holding chrysanthemum shows in Japan in the 10th century A.D. During this time, a prized single flower with 16 symmetrical, petal-like ray florets was chosen as the personal symbol of the Emperor. In 1871, it was adopted for the Imperial Standard.
Most chrysanthemum varieties were developed by Japan and China long before Europeans came in contact with the elegant flower. Only the emperor and the nobility had the privilege of cultivating them. The first specimens to arrive in Europe were of poor quality. They were grown in Holland for a brief time in 1689. The Dutch were the only European nation permitted to trade with the Japanese. Those plants were weak and died out.
More attempts were made to introduce chrysanthemums to Europe in the 1700s. A purple-flowered cultivar imported by Captain Blancard of Marseilles in 1789 was the only one to succeed. One of which arrived at Kew Gardens near London, England, in 1780. It was exhibited in 1796 in large numbers by British nurserymen. It became known as the Chrysanthemum morifolium and is the main ancestor of today’s garden and pot varieties.
John Reeves, the British East India Company’s tea inspector in Canton, China, was influential in attaining some amazing cultivars from his local region. By 1826, the Secretary of the Royal Horticultural Society described 68 distinct cultivars.
European breeders started developing their own chrysanthemums, and by 1846, Robert Fortune introduced two miniature varieties. The miniatures lead to the creation of the pom-poms. The French developed varieties that would flower outside without frost damage in the 1880s and ’90s.
Chrysanthemums have a strong response to light and will only start blooming when daylight hours start to shorten. Some varieties require several days with at least 14 hours of darkness to start bud development.
There are about 160 species in existence today. Painted daisy, Ox-Eye Daisy, Shasta daisy, Marguerite and Florists’ Chrysanthemum are some of the many offerings. They should all be planted in well-drained garden soil improved with organic matter and complete fertilizer dug in two to three weeks before planting.
Normally you would plant chrysanthemum transplants in the spring. Since I didn’t plant in the spring, I am taking advantage of budded chrysanthemums available at nurseries and big box stores. Create a rich tapestry of the saturate purples and gold of fall by gathering some of these fall blooming beauties for the garden. So many choices – maybe, I’ll have some of each!
Happy gardening.