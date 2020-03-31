Formula for a healthy lawn

As I socially distance, I’m also trapped in the house. Oak pollen and high wind has my asthma in overdrive. I look out in the courtyard and feel depressed that I can’t get rid of the leaves and oak mast. Just need a good hard rain to knock the pollen down so at least I can go out and play in the dirt. As to the virus, all we need is hot, humid weather and time. For now, my dance card is empty!
I went from a crowded calendar to reading and visiting on the phone. All my trips and events have been postponed indefinitely. It’s been years since my stove has seen this much action.
I may not be able to go out and work in the garden right now, but I can plan. One of the most import things to be concerned about are good tools to get the garden in shape. Make sure you use bypass clippers. It’s important to choose the right size of clipper for the size of the stem and make sure they are sharp. Shovels and hoes should be sharp as well.
Take care of your hoses. Coil them when not in use so they won’t be damaged. Try not to drive over them, especially the couplings — leaky couplings make a hose useless. Buy good quality rubber hoses with brass couplings. While expensive and sometimes hard to find, they are worth the investment – last longer and handle better.
Use sprinklers that emit large drops of water, low and close to the ground (so as not to waste water on the sidewalk or street). Water early in the morning to make sure the water soaks into the soil instead of evaporating. A sprinkler with flexible nozzles lets you spray the water right where you need it.
With spring comes the joy of grass season – mowing, fertilizing, watering and herbicides and a husband that grumbles. It’s the fertilizing he resists, says it makes the grass grow, and he has to mow more.
Our love of vast expanses of grass came by way of England where lawns thrive in near-constant drizzle. Needless to say, conditions in South Texas are far from ideal to promote that endless expanse of thick, green grass without major water usage and chemicals. Worries about water and energy consumption, chemically tainted streams and air pollution from mowers and leaf blowers are a major concern for the environment. Hence the need to consider how much lawn we need and what is sustainable?
When we moved into our home 16 years ago, our decision about the lawn was simple – large beds of perennials and shrubs to reduce the size of the lawn. Since we enjoy wildflowers, it was decided to leave the back portion of the yard in a natural state to promote a wild flower meadow. All of these actions have reduced our water and fertilizer needs as well as general maintenance.
Whatever the size of your lawn, it is important to take a soil sample and have the local county extension service test it to determine the soil’s pH and its mineral and nutrient content. The best time to test is mid spring or early fall.
Once you have test results, you will need to determine the area of the lawn in order to purchase the correct amount of fertilizer. Take the length times the width of each grass area to determine square feet.
If the weather is dry, be sure to water several days before fertilizing. Only actively growing grass takes up fertilizer. If you have started mowing and grass has greened-up, it’s time to fertilize.
The spring application is critical helping the grass to recover from the winter season. It provides nutrients necessary for strong, healthy growth in the summer. Healthy grass will have less trouble dealing with pests and disease.
Get rid of thatch. Brown patches of thatch are breeding grounds for disease and prevent water and fertilizer from penetrating the lawn. Rake vigorously with a heavy wrought-iron or bamboo rake.
When using fertilizer, don’t get hung up on a specific name — it’s the numbers that are important. Always look for a high first number (nitrogen). The middle number (phosphorus) should be low, we have plenty already in the soil. The third number (potassium) is beneficial, but the exact level is not as critical as the nitrogen to phosphorus ratio. Use 1 lb. of nitrogen per 1,000 sq. ft. A 3500 sq. ft. yard would need 35 pounds of 10-x-x fertilizer. If the nitrogen content in the bag is 15, then you only need 23 pounds while a bag with a content of 21 only requires 16.6 pounds of fertilizer. Formula example: 40 pound bag of 15-5-10 has 6 pounds of nitrogen (40 multiplied by 0.15). The bag will fertilize 6,000 sq. ft. of lawn.
Use slow release with time release nitrogen. This is good from a horticultural and environmental perspective as grass can only absorb while actively growing. Time release supplies a lower amount of nitrogen over a period of weeks which minimizes loss.
Don’t time fertilizer application with rain. Too little rain and it’s necessary to water to prevent burning. Too much rain and the fertilizer will wash away.
Don’t use weed and feed products. If you have a weed problem, use an herbicide. Herbicide isn’t necessary every time you fertilize, and these products can damage trees and perennials.
For an organic approach, top-dress lawn with a fine layer of compost at least once a year. Spray with compost tea at least three times a year.
Now to mower safety:
• Always wear sturdy shoes while mowing – no sandals. My aunt did serious damage to her foot mowing in flip flops.
• Be sure to pick up stones, toys and debris from lawn before mowing. The husband hit a rock and broke the spindle on his riding lawnmower – not a cheap repair.
• Start and refuel mowers outdoors, not in a garage. Refuel with engine turned off and cool.
• Wait for blades to stop completely before removing the grass catcher, unclogging the discharge chute or crossing gravel roads.
Last but not least, make sure your blades are sharp; mow high, and be sure to water deeply and less often to encourage deep roots. This should reduce your labor and make the grass season more a joy than a pain.
Please take all necessary precautions to protect yourself from the virus. And remember what your mother taught you — wash your hands!
Happy gardening.