Formulas for future success

BEEVILLE – Anil Patel speaks a different a language than most 15 year olds.
(E2-E-1) Fn=0
His analytic mind draws him to the complexity of mathematical logic.
He spent three weeks this past summer at the University of Pennsylvania doing what he loves — math.
“This was a type of math that you will rarely see in the normal high school curriculum,” Anil said.
The topics: combinatorics, generating functions and partitions, graph theory, probability, combinatorial game theory, Galois theory, linear algebra, prime and factorization algorithms, congruencies and quadratic reciprocity, geometry of numbers, Euclidean and non-Euclidean geometries, geometric transformations, algebraic geometry, point-set topology and knot theory.
Anil is just a sophomore at Skidmore-Tynan High School, one of only 63 students in his field of study to be accepted from among thousands to the program.
“I was hoping to be able to meet other people who enjoy similar things that I do,” Anil said. “Around here, there are people who enjoy math. But it’s like, they just sort of like math. There isn’t anybody that absolutely loves math like how I love math and science.
“I like working things out. I like to understand how things work.”
Going back 11 years will help explain some of his love for the numerical arts.
“When I was little, my dad bought me a math history book,” Anil said. “My mom read it to me at night.”
His father, Dr. Dhaval Patel, who owns the Coffee Barrel near downtown Beeville, said, “He always showed an interest in numbers and books from an early age.
“So I wanted to inspire him by giving him something that combined that — a math history book.”
The book is long boxed up, tucked away with other memories from his younger years.
Now, he talks about the complex theories learned this summer as easily as one would describe the making of a cappuccino.
“It wasn’t like you went completely in depth into a subject,” Anil said. “It was more like you got a good understanding and foundation for it.
“It was more than an introduction but not like an entire college semester in three days.
“But I did write more notes in those three weeks that I usually will do in an entire year in class.”
With this under his belt, he is already applying for something bigger next year.
He hopes to be admitted to a math and science academy at the University of North Texas in Denton to spend his junior and senior years.
“You get to take college level classes with college professors,” he said. “That would give me a chance to take higher level math and science classes.”
All of that to pave the way for his chosen profession.
“I would like to be a theoretical physicist, and work at a university as a professor and teach a few classes, but mainly do research,” Anil said.
Man cannot live by math alone, though. There is another interest out there for Anil.
“Well, I enjoy baking, and I have a violin which I like to play,” he said.
Both of these have their basis in science and math — that perfect combination for Anil.
“Theoretical physics is a perfect way to do both math and science at the same time,” he adds.
“Some theoretical physicists focus on things like black holes and dark matter and that stuff also seems cool. And those are interesting things to focus on or how there could be multiple universes.”
Jason Collins is the editor at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 343-5221, or at media@mySouTex.com.