Franco receives coveted ‘6’ pin from retired, current law officers, military

BEEVILLE – Retired Highway Patrol Cpl. Leo Franco became the latest lawman to receive a “6” pin.
His son, Deputy Lt. Derek Franco, presented the pin to him during lunch with a group of fellow lawmen and former members of the military Wednesday at the Gasthaus Berliner Bear Restaurant.
Eleven military veterans, current and retired peace officers were at the meeting, including four members of Company D of the Texas Rangers.
Franco told those at the tables that he had served 33 years with the Texas Department of Public Safety, and he retired 17 years ago.
Franco had been one of the first DPS troopers to be promoted to what, at the time, was a newly created rank of corporal.
The loosely knit organization was founded years ago by veterans, based on the “got your six,” message that military pilots radio to their fellow pilots during missions.
The term means that a pilot is covering another pilot’s back during flight.
It has expanded over the years to mean fellow military or law enforcement personnel are watching each other’s backs.
A number of individuals with military and law enforcement experience wear the “6” pin throughout South Texas.
Gary Kent is a reporter at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 358-2550, ext. 120, or at reporter@mySouTex.com.