From Gold Coast to Gulf Coast

BEEVILLE – The hardworking office of Texas Rio Grande Legal Aid (TRLA) welcomed a new criminal defense lawyer who is determined to make a big splash in Beeville after hopping several ponds to get here.
Joe Stephens, a Melbourne, Australia native, found a new feeling of home after trading in his Gold Coast for the Gulf Coast of South Texas.
Stephens grew up in a household of four children. His father, a writer, brought the family to the country’s capital following a writing job when Joe was just 7 years old.
Stephens grew up and spent his primary and high school years in Washington, D.C.
Following his high school commencement, he attended Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, where he studied International Policy and Spanish.
He received the Ingram Community Service and Academic scholarship to attend Vanderbilt on a full ride.
Upon speaking with an advisor nearing the end of his college career, he was directed toward law school.
“They told me to go spend a day at Vanderbilt Law, and I spent like a quarter of a day and walked out because I hated it,” Stephens said. “At that point I had no interest in being a lawyer at all.”
He then moved to Austin to follow a different life path, running Iron Man Triathlons.
Throughout his training for these long races, Stephens began to familiarize himself with the small communities surrounding Austin and grew to love them.
Being the natural trailblazer he is, he sought out a job working for the Legislature for a man who represented these small counties.
Stephens explained that he loved the political process in the Austin area, and that the reason he initially attended the University of Texas Law School was with the intent to go into politics afterwards.
Following the shuffle in the Legislature in 2010, he found himself in private practice.
“I absolutely hated private practice as well,” Stephens said.
He then took one more break from the legal scene.
During this period, he lived in New York where he did a number of different things in an effort to rediscover his passions. He helped open a handful of successful restaurants, dabbled in stand-up comedy and writing and even worked for a few start-up companies.
“It was really in the last couple of years when I realized that I have this really amazing privilege of having a law degree,” Stephens said.
“It is a real privilege, and I wanted to put it to use.
“So, I moved to Baltimore to work at a small criminal defense firm and decided that I wanted to be in court more, as well as return to the state where I was predominately licensed in.”
In his efforts to get back on the front lines of making a difference in people’s lives, Stephens found himself applying for an opening at the TRLA office.
“I am deeply unsatisfied when I am doing work that I am not very connected to, and criminal law does that for me. Being in the courtroom does that for me,” Stephens said.
It was not until he finally reached Beeville that he really found his home and purpose.
“I think the most important thing about anywhere that you are is feeling that connection to the place that you are in,” Stephens said. “So, wherever I am, which is now Beeville, Beeville feels as much home as anywhere else that I have ever lived.”
Ana Casas is contributing stories and photos this summer to the Bee-Picayune.