Fungi: The good, the bad and the ugly

As I walk through our area’s parks and along brush country trails at this end-of-winter time of year, I keep my eyes on the ground. I am looking for the first wildflowers that might be popping up. And there are a few. Lately, however, I have been seeing something else: Fruiting bodies.
Yes, I said “fruiting bodies.” What are fruiting bodies? It is the biologist’s term for mushrooms, toadstools and puffballs. These are the reproductive structures of several different kinds of fungi. And you all know what fungi are, right? Fungi include the mushrooms, toadstools, puffballs, of course, but also the bracket fungi, stinkhorns and slime molds.
Fungi are essential for life on Earth. But what are they? Are they plants or are they animals? Fungi are neither. Fungi make up their own separate kingdom of life. And that kingdom is made up of thousands of different species, each with its own distinct “fruiting body.”
I have only just begun to identify the different types of mushrooms, puffballs and molds that can be found in South Texas. Some are pretty, some are edible, some are poisonous, some are bizarre, and some are downright creepy. I think of them as the good, the bad and the ugly.
One of the good mushrooms is the Oyster Mushroom (Pleurotus ostreatus), and it grows on dead trees. When it is young and fresh, it is almost white but turns brown as it ages. They are often in clumps, and the individual mushrooms are somewhat semicircular in shape. The gills underneath the cap extend down the stem. Mushroom hunters (those who are sure of their identification) claim that Oyster Mushrooms are absolutely delicious. Fortunately for the rest of us, Oyster Mushrooms have been cultivated and are readily available in many grocery stores.
Another edible mushroom is the Giant Puffball. These are hard to misidentify as they are large, spherical and white. The first one I found growing in the south Texas brush resembled a large softball…or a small skull! Harvested young, while the spore tissue inside is still white, these puffballs are quite tasty. I cooked one up in butter and found it tasted like a mild-flavored mushroom with the texture of angel food cake. I trusted myself to eat a wild mushroom only because Giant Puffballs, like all puffballs, are non-poisonous.
Of course, as you know, some mushrooms are poisonous. We usually refer to these fungi as toadstools, but toadstool is just a name we apply to any mushroom we don’t want to eat! And CAUTION: Any mushroom whose identification is not 100% certain, should not be eaten! A fair number of the mushrooms I have encountered on my walks would probably be classified as poisonous or at the very least inedible. But one species stands out: the Fly Agaric (Amanita muscaria) which has a bright red cap. The red cap should serve as a warning; it means toxins within! This amanita might not kill you but you probably will wish it had. Another amanita, (Amanita phalloides) is known as the Death Cap Mushroom, and it earns its name. It is seriously bad.
Since fungi take so many forms, there are bound to be some that are bizarre, even ugly, in appearance. One that often grows on mulch in flowerbeds is the Dog Vomit Slime Mold (Fuligo septica). Even the name is unappealing! Since bagged bark mulch probably has the spores for this fungus in it, many a gardener has encountered Dog Vomit Slime Mold. But don’t worry, it is harmless. Just wash it away with a stream of water if you don’t want to look at it.
All these fungi spend their lives as networks of delicate white threads underground or in the wood of rotting trees. A network of fungal threads is called a mycelium. Our soil and all decomposing plant and animal matter are full of mycelia. Mycelia do the major work of breaking down complex organisms into simple molecules and atoms so that they can be recycled. We’d be up to our earlobes (and beyond!) in dead plants and animals if it weren’t for fungal mycelia.
When conditions are right, these mycelia send up structures (fruiting bodies) that produce specialized cells called spores. The spores are designed to be lightweight and be carried away by the wind. The spores contain only half of the chromosomes of the parent. This condition is called haploid. A spore is the fungal equivalent of a sex cell (the egg or sperm) of an animal. Sex cells are also haploid. Like sex cells, spores must join with a sexually opposite form to develop into a mature organism with the full set of chromosomes. In fungi, a spore grows into a haploid mycelium, but these cells in this mycelium still have only half the full number of chromosomes. To form a mature mycelium, two sexually compatible mycelia must meet and “mate”, combining their two “half sets” of chromosomes. The resulting network of threads is now a diploid mycelium. It is a mature fungal organism that is capable of producing fruiting bodies, and spores, of its own.
Fungi play an important role in nature. They are as important as animals, wildflowers and trees. In fact, we probably wouldn’t have any of these other lifeforms without fungi. So let’s appreciate them, even if some of them are bad…or ugly!