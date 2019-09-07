Gabbi ministers to Muslim refugees in Minnesota

When Gabriella Conklin requested an assignment in a diverse context for her seminary internship, her wish was granted.
At Trinity Lutheran Congregation in downtown Minneapolis where Gabbi is now a pastoral intern, one of the church projects is connecting to their community of Somalian and Eastern African refugees, mostly Muslim, who came to the U.S. to escape violence in their home countries.
“Our goal is not to convert them to Christianity, but to understand them, to help them as neighbors and make them feel welcome in the community,” Gabbi explained. Once a month the congregation’s Urban Hub group meets outside the downtown mosque to serve coffee and tea and to visit.
The Lutherans have learned that their “neighbors” are so pleased with the friendly gesture that they have told their families in Somalia about it, and now some of those relatives are serving tea outside the house of worship of a small Christian community in that country.
Having studied the Muslim religion in an undergraduate course, Gabbi can appreciate the fact that the Minneapolis refugee mosque is a liberal one, open to meeting with Christians.
Gabriella is the daughter of Faith Lutheran’s pastor Gary Conklin and his wife, Gracie. She graduated in May from Texas Lutheran University in Seguin with a bachelor’s degree in theology and a minor in social innovation and social entrepreneurship.
That minor is a mixture of business, theology and humanities, encouraging empathy for social change combined with management and accounting skills.
She selected Luther Seminary in St. Paul, Minn., to continue her path towards the ministry. The normal course of study for seminarians is two years of classes, one year of internship, followed by a final year of study.
However, Gabbi is enrolled in a new two-year program in which 27 seminarians from all over the U.S. will complete their curriculum requirements and their internship at the same time, with 50 hours per week for classes and 20 for internship responsibilities. Not a lot of spare time left over!
The church where she is an intern is unusual in that the congregation does not have their own church building, but meets in the chapel at Augsberg University. “Not having to support a building means that we can focus outward,” Gabbi said.
In addition to their ministry to the mosque, Gabbi’s congregation also works with the Riverside Innovation Hub, a grant program at Augsberg which supports Abdi, a member of the refugee community who has been working for several years with young East African men in danger of being recruited for gangs or drugs.
A native of Corpus Christi who began coming to Beeville when her father accepted his position at Faith Lutheran, Gabbi has been participating in mission projects since middle school, when she and fellow church members helped out at a small, very poor Lutheran church in Mexico, on the banks of the Rio Grande.
The congregation met in a makeshift building, and most members lived in homes made from cardboard boxes.
After her junior year at St. Paul III High School in Corpus Christi, Gabbi attended a leadership workshop for young adults at a Lutheran church in Costa Rica, where she learned a lot from the Costa Ricans — and met several Nicaraguan immigrants living in that country, looking for work.
Gabbi knows some Spanish from childhood, when she and her brothers were cared for by an elderly Spanish-speaking couple while their parents worked, and she was able to understand some of the Spanish spoken in Costa Rica. (You can be sure that I encouraged her to build on that early language proficiency.)
While at TLU, Gabbi volunteered at Haven for Hope in San Antonio, a center for homeless people. In Seguin she helped at a senior living complex, doing everything from landscaping, raking leaves and cleaning ceiling fans to playing Bunko with the residents.
At the conclusion of her first 10-week quarter at Luther Seminary, Gabbi came home to Beeville to spend time with her family — and to serve at Faith Lutheran with her proud father.
She is looking forward to the beautiful fall colors in Minnesota, where, in her very limited free time, she enjoys walking and spending time at the lake near the seminary.
She isn’t sure about Minnesota winters and still needs to acquire appropriate boots for walking on ice and a down coat to keep her warm from head to toe.
She visited St. Paul last October to check out the seminary and again in February for interviews, but didn’t experience real Minnesota winter on either occasion.
For those of us sweltering in Texas summer heat, Minnesota cold sounds rather appealing right now!
When Gabbi completes her seminary studies, she is hoping for a call back to serve a diverse community in South Texas. She can then donate her boots and coat to a Minnesota refugee.