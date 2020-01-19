Garcia turning cedar slats into signs with God’s message

BEEVILLE – It’s not about the money — so much so that Jim Garcia doesn’t even charge for his work.
Each is a reminder of a truth he wants everyone to remember.
“I am giving them away to whoever wants them,” Garcia said.
On each sign, made of recycled cedar slats, is Psalm 46:10, “Be still and know that I am God.”
“I love that scripture because of all the chaos we are in right now,” Garcia said. “I think a lot of people have forgotten about God.”
This is actually the second version of this sign. The first read, “As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.”
“My goal is to get this into as many households as possible,” Garcia said. “It is something God laid on my heart to do.”
Construction takes minimal time as each is of simple design — four slats and two braces.
“I get scrap cedar,” he said. “And it has to be cedar pickets. They are light, and it gives it a good color once I pressure wash them.”
He comes across most of it just by chance – once by seeing someone hauling off a load of scrap material and another occasion in LaVernia.
Then comes construction. Slats are glued together with strips along the back for support.
“I make them so they are ready to hang,” he said.
Garcia has one piece that makes all of this simple.
A heavy metal stencil contains all of the words and the design.
“I just put it on top of the wood,” he said. A little spray paint, some time to dry, and the signs are ready.
“I give them to my grandson who sells them for $10,” he said. “Right now he has a few in his truck.”
Garcia hopes to work with the Good Samaritan shelter in Corpus Christi to give these signs to the homeless there for them to give away for a donation. The homeless, of course, would keep all the money.
The extras are given away from outside his home off Farm-to-Market Road 2824.
Supplies are always limited as he doesn’t get in a hurry with construction. It takes one day to pressure wash the wood. Another day for assembly and finally painting. All of this done as he has time.
Fortunately, Garcia is mostly retired. He still sells insurance and works part-time for Blake Fulenwider Ford.
“I will do this as long as I can,” he said. “I will quit when I can’t hold a drill anymore.
“All for the glory.”
