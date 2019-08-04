It’s so quiet. The grandchildren were returned to their parents. While they were here, we spent the night at the ranch. The children love time spent at the ranch fishing, target shooting, riding around in the gator and climbing large piles of rocks.
We attended two movies with them – the husband slept through one and watched the other! The rest of the visit was spent in the pool and playhouse – no electronics or TV. We wore them out – of course, the grandparents and the Bell were in the same condition!
The children love playing in the garden and feeding the Koi. They race along the garden paths and over the bridge always on the hunt for butterflies and frogs. My job is to keep the garden a special place for them to play.
As the sun goes down and temperatures cool, twilight turns the garden into a magical place. The bubbling and splashing of a water feature adds another dimension to a nighttime garden. The nocturnal world of the moonlit garden relies on scents, sounds and light-reflecting foliage to achieve beauty. It is a peaceful world filled with the flutter of moths, bats and the songs of tree frogs. Sphinx moths drinking nectar from fragrant white blooms and the glimmer of fireflies make one imagine fairies in the garden.
White blooms along with silver gray foliage are an important addition to a moonlit garden. Dark blooms vanish while white blooms glow in the evening. One of my favorites is a graceful evening flower – Hymenocallis. I got my first bulbs from our dear friend, Clyde Lacy. He had them in a charming fairytale, side garden enclosed with a rock wall and trellis draped with the Queen’s crown vine.
Some of the common names for species in the Hymencallis family include ‘spider lily’, ‘basket flower’, ‘crown beauty’, ‘chalice lily’ and ‘Peruvian daffodil’. In Latin America they are often called flor de San Juan, or ‘St. John’s lily’.
Hymenocallis comes from the Greek hymen kallos which means beautiful membrane. This is a reference to the gossamer cups of webbing centered inside the spidery white petals. The long white petals resemble the daddy longlegs which makes spider lily the perfect common name. The beauty of the blooms – they glow in the moonlit garden. The flowers have a tapered greenish tube which expands to six slender segments. The petals surround spidery, dark green stamens and merge to form a cup, or corona. The tips of the stamens are topped with maneuverable anthers dusted in orange pollen that dangle and swing with the passing breeze or flutter of the wings of the sphinx moth.
The heirloom bulbs enjoy a soil rich in organics and thrive under boggy conditions. Some even require aquatic culture which makes them a great addition to water gardens. While they prefer heavy clay soils, they will flourish in sandy soils as long as they are well watered.
Most of the bulbs grown in the South were brought from the Antilles and the Spanish Main. Oviedo, an early explorer, was instrumental in spreading these beautiful flowers. He referred to them as ‘liros blancos’ or ‘white lilies’ and discovered them growing on beaches near Porto Bello, Panama, in 1535. Much like criniums, the identities of many of these flowers have been obscured by time.
Since its history has been obscured by time, the most acceptable name is an old horticultural nickname – ‘tropical giant.” The lush sword-shaped leaves arch gracefully, and the generously proportioned bulbs soon multiply to form imposing clumps. The foliage sets off the sweet spicily fragrant white blooms, which appear in early July.
One of the most flamboyant garden flowers for the moonlit garden is Angel Trumpet (Brugmansia). The heavenly scent of the giant blooms is strongest at night making it a perfect addition. An herbaceous perennial, it can reach 10 feet tall in the warmest areas. In late summer, 10- to 12-inch petunia shaped blooms hang down from branches filling the nighttime garden with a heavenly scent that attracts sphinx moths.
Frost sensitive, they should be kept in containers or planted in an area with a protected southern exposure. Plants will freeze to ground with a hard frost – established plants will regrow from roots when warm weather returns. Protect roots with a thick layer of mulch. I toss a sheet over my trumpet when cold weather is forecast and take a few cuttings just in case.
Trumpets are easy to propagate by taking cuttings. Remove all but a few leaves on the cutting and allow it to scab over before planting.
Angel trumpets should be planted in moist, fertile, well-drained soil loaded with organics. They prefer morning sun and light afternoon shade. They are heavy feeders. All parts of the plant are poisonous if ingested.
Some excellent varieties include B. candida; a white has dull green leaves, while ‘Double White’ has creamy white double blooms with grayish green foliage. ‘Charles Grimaldi’ is a vigorous hybrid that has golden yellow to golden orange blooms. ‘Cypress Gardens’ has white blooms that age to a light pink. “Peaches and Cream’ has light peachy pink blossoms.
Try planting a moonlit garden. You will be rewarded with a heavenly garden that will give you hours of joy.
Happy gardening.