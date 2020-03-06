Goliad-to-Waco trip no walk in the park for circuit-riding preacher

Goliad, after the Texas War for Independence in 1836, was described as “‘a wild, recky, Indiany looking place’…full of lawless men.” (Handbook of Texas, unnamed writer) By 1850, its population had grown to 435 whites and 213 slaves.
My great-great-grandfather, the Reverend Alexander Findley Cox, accepted a position in 1856 as a Methodist circuit rider based in Goliad and moved his young family to the still not very civilized South Texas village, where a Methodist church had been organized in 1847.
The Coxes arrived only a few years after Indian raids were common, when Goliad citizens rushed to the “old church” at the Presidio La Bahía for protection. When a company of Texas Rangers was headquartered in Goliad in 1849, the Indian incursions were eventually curtailed.
Another area conflict at that time was the vicious Cart War between Texan and Mexican cart drivers carrying freight from the port at Indianola along the Goliad-San Antonio road.
Alexander evidently became immediately involved in the growing community. He and another Methodist minister began publishing the Goliad Messenger, a predecessor of the present-day Goliad Advance-Guard; Alexander served as editor for seven years. He became president of Aranama College for boys, located on the grounds of the former Mission Espíritu Santo. (The obituary of Alexander’s son Robert E. Lee Cox said that he had been born “in the Aranama College,” which suggests that his family lived in a residence on the old Mission grounds for at least part of the 10 years they resided in Goliad.)
However, editing a newspaper and running a school were only sidelines for Alexander; he was the minister in charge of the Goliad Circuit. In December 1857, shortly after the birth of my great-grandmother, Mary Eliza, Reverend Cox traveled to “the village of Waco” to attend the Texas Conference of the Methodist Church. Many years later he later described the experience:
“As no preacher, either from the South or West, was to pass through Goliad on the way to the conference, I had to travel to Gonzales, a day’s journey on horseback, in order to get company. So I called at the residence of Rev. Asbury Davidson and received a preacher’s welcome.
[I wonder if Alexander worried about either Indian attacks or Cart War violence as he traveled over 60 miles alone. I imagine that his wife, with a new baby, was concerned for his safety.]
“Next day we started, each on horseback, and reached Lockhart. Bro. Davidson preached at night. In the morning, soon after breakfast, we set out for the City of Austin. When we started, a moderate rain was falling, which continued to increase till it poured down, inundating the earth and giving the travelers a thorough baptism, notwithstanding overpants and thick overcoats and blankets.
“At that time there was but one house between Lockhart and Onion Creek. We stopped in the afternoon at an old hard-shell Baptist preacher’s and got our horses fed and some refreshments for ourselves, and then proceeded on to Austin, a distance from the creek of nine miles. We put up at a hotel. That night we were blessed with a good fire, which enabled us not only to warm ourselves, but also to dry our saturated clothes.
They went on to Georgetown the next day, where they observed the Sabbath before continuing on to Waco with several other preachers. “This session was an interesting one, especially to the writer, who had an opportunity of seeing and hearing, both in conference and in the pulpit, many of the leading preachers in the Texas Conference in that day.”
On the return trip, more heavy rains forced 20 preachers to stay overnight in Belton at the home of the Rev. Embree. [Can you imagine putting up and feeding 20 guests overnight?] The next day, the Leon River had fallen, and the ministers were able to cross it, although the water came to their saddle skirts.
In Gonzales several members of the group spent two days at the residence of Brother Wilson before heading for their respective homes.
Alexander concluded, “In the good providence of God I reached Goliad… safe and sound, with a thankful heart to the Father of all our mercies. I had traveled hundreds of miles in Virginia, East Tennessee and North Carolina in attendance upon conferences in old Holston [Conference], but the trip from Goliad to Waco and return, for the hardness and weariness of the journey, surpassed them all.
Alexander and his family moved to Rockport in 1866, where he served in the Rio Grande Conference. He went on to minister to small churches in a large territory in the San Antonio area, where he rode many miles on horseback to serve the sparsely settled country. After retiring in 1893, he and wife Amelia moved to Beeville in 1896 to be near their sons, Tom and Lee Cox.
Alexander died in 1897. One of his daughters attributed his death to “exposure in serving the church he loved so well…” He is buried in Beeville’s Evergreen Cemetery, with a United Methodist Circuit Rider marker by his tombstone. When I look at the horseman on the marker, I am reminded of Great-great-grandfather Alexander’s 1857 trip from Goliad to Waco.