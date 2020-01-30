I have been seeing Great Horned Owls lately. I saw one at the top of a hackberry tree along a county road near our farm. It was at dusk. But they don’t always wait for nightfall to make an appearance. We saw another one boldly perched in a leafless pecan tree at midday! This owl was a few yards from a rural homestead; I wonder if the owners knew they had an owl in their backyard.
We have been hearing the Great Horned Owls hooting, too. Winter is the season when these big owls court and re-affirm their pair bonds prior to breeding. The males start hooting first, sometimes as early as November, but the females generally don’t join in until January. While males may hoot for a month or so, the period in which the females hoot back lasts only for a week to 10 days.
A courting male hoots emphatically, leaning over and “puffing up his white throat to look like a ball.” Presumably, the white throat helps attract the female in the low light conditions of the night and dense foliage. In his Life Histories of North American Birds of Prey, A.C. Bent describes the courtship thusly: “He often flies up and down on a perch, while approaching a potential mate. Eventually, he comes to approach the female and tries to rub his bill against hers while repeatedly bowing. If receptive, the female hoots back when the pair meet but is more subdued in her hoot and display. The male may convince the female by bringing her freshly caught prey, which they will share.” (Awww…a candlelight dinner!)
The hooting usually consists of one bird calling out a “Hoo, hoohoo, hoo, hoo” which is low-pitched but loud. The second bird “answers” with a similar call. Sometimes, they overlap their hoots. After hooting together for several nights, the pair settles down to raise a family.
The male selects a nest site and shows it to the female by flying to it and stomping on it. Since Great Horned Owls do not build their own nests, the nest site is almost always the old nest of some other species. However, since these are big birds, Great Horns choose sturdy stick-type nests with solid support. Hawk’s and crow’s nests are ideal. Often, the pre-owned nest has deteriorated to just a few sticks in a crotch of a tree, but if it looks sturdy, the owls will use it. In our part of Texas, live oak trees seem to be used the most frequently. Once the pair has settled on a nest, they may line it with a few feathers but not much more.
The female lays a clutch of up to six eggs, but usually only two. She alone incubates them for about three weeks while her mate brings her food nightly. When the young first hatch they are covered with a whitish-gray down. Their true feathers gradually come through the down, but many owlets retain some bits of down for several months. These juvenile birds become “branchers” at about six weeks of age. As they move among the limbs near the nest, they continue to beg their parents for food. Even though they start to fly shortly after they move to the branches, they are not competent fliers until they are around 12 weeks old. And dispersal from their parents’ territory may not occur until the parents begin their next breeding season. Typically these young owls “float” around the edges of their parents’ territory for their first two years until they themselves are old enough to breed.
Great Horned Owls are strong and versatile hunters. They are nicknamed the “tiger owls” for their hunting prowess. It is said that they will prey on anything that “walks, crawls, flies or swims, except the large mammals” and indeed, they have the most diverse prey profile of any North American raptor. Even though Great Horned Owls have been documented to take more than 500 different kinds of animals, they prefer mammals. Specifically, their prey is usually rabbits, mice and voles. And because Great Horned Owls have such a poor sense of smell, they readily take skunks. Adult Striped Skunks can easily outweigh an attacking Great Horned Owl, but neither the skunk’s size nor stink seems to deter the owl. The nest of an owl that has become partial to skunks has a lingering odor, as you might expect!
Since we have been hearing Great Horned Owls hooting in our yard at night, I wonder if a pair of these owls has set up a territory that includes our farm. Great Horned Owls need a fairly large territory, at least a square mile of good habitat. I have begun checking all the large live oaks on our farm, looking for a nest or perhaps a roosting owl. But I suspect the birds may be using a tree on a nearby ranch, as all our live oaks appear to be owl-less. Still, owls have plumage that blends in so well with the patterns of tree bark I could be missing one in plain sight. Plus, owls adopt a “tall-thin” posture while roosting. This posture, often augmented by having one horn up, the other down, and eyes closed, makes the roosting owl look more like a tree snag than a bird.
So, I will keep looking for the Great Horned Owls that I know must be nearby. Maybe they will develop an appetite for skunks. Then I can find the nest by its lingering odor!