Helping without reward

BEEVILLE – John Gutierrez was born in Beeville. He went to school here and works now at Aztec Chevrolet.
And while that is his life in a neatly wrapped package, it is not what makes him stand out.
For years now, he is the one who without hesitation rallies the support of the community to help those in need — often those unable to ask for that help themselves.
His philanthropic journey began in 2010 while working for the Ford dealership with a Toys for Tots drive.
“I cannot tell you how many toys we gave away,” he said. Added to that were 100 turkeys and 50 blankets given to the needy.
He tells the story of a cheerleader, wearing boots that cost several hundred dollars, asking a seemingly simple question. “How do I know who to give turkeys to?”
“You will just know in your heart who to give a turkey to,” Gutierrez said. “I guarantee you there are people that their whole wardrobe isn’t $40.”
In 2013, Gutierrez left the Ford dealership and became a salesman at Aztec Chevrolet.
“You learn a lot from the Alaniz family because they aren’t shy to help someone out,” Gutierrez said. In fact, Louie Alaniz is often the first to offer a donation at these benefit events.
“When you see a family-owned business giving back to the committee, it is a big deal,” Gutierrez said. “I have learned so much from them. It is good working for a family that always gives back.”
The Bee-Picayune’s Newsmaker of the Year award is usually based squarely on the events of the past year. But this time, while the events of the past year warrant his selection, his willingness to help others tells the story in greater detail.
There was the back-to-school drive several years back with New Life Church that collected 4,000 backpacks and gave away free haircuts and physicals to hundreds of youths in this community.
After Hurricane Harvey, he helped coordinate the collection of supplies — enough to fill 22 trucks — for those in Refugio.
“Kids would come by looking for shoes,” he said. “They didn’t care if it was Nike or not. They just wanted shoes on their feet.”
Some readers will remember earlier this year the effort he started to buy a new wheelchair for a handicapped girl. Hers was stolen from the back of her mother’s truck at a home here.
A replacement wheelchair would run several thousand dollars.
Gutierrez put the word out, and the community rallied to raise enough money to purchase the chair and throw this girl, whose mother is here because of the oil field and knew few people in town, a birthday party.
“The leaders of this small community came together to buy that wheelchair,” he said. “Now she lives with a smile on her face every day.
“Jessi Spann still calls me from Oklahoma and we have short conversations,” Gutierrez.
Jessi goes to school there but was down visiting her mother when the theft occurred.
“That wheelchair has never been found,” he said.
At Thanksgiving, he and the community rallied to feed hundreds of people.
“Since my mom has been gone, the holidays will never be the same,” he said. But this effort, which came up just short of their goal of feeding 1,000, helped many others share a meal with “family.”
He recalls fondly the words of his mother, “When you put a smile on someone’s face, you put a smile on mine,” she would say.
“I always tell people to cherish every moment you have with your parents because you never know when they are going to be gone,” Gutierrez said.
He is also the president of the PTO at R.A. Hall Elementary School which is working to raise $30,000.
“I don’t even have a kid at R.A. Hall,” he said.
Like others, there is more to Gutierrez. He has a past and while he isn’t proud of those events, it did shape his character.
Gutierrez began working right of high school and never attended college.
“I made a few bad decisions in my life,” he said. “That is why I do what do now.”
Back in 2005, he was still selling drugs on the streets of Beeville
“I was polluting the streets of Beeville,” he said. “I was running from the cops for 10 years.”
His daughter was 7 when he was sent to jail.
“The hardest time I had was when I was selling drugs. I never let my daughter spend the night with me,” Gutierrez said. “I would only see her a couple of hours at a time.
“I didn’t want her here if the cops came in.”
That life he led was coming to an abrupt end though. And it was sparked by a drug sale to an undercover officer.
Fortune smiled, even in that dark time, and his charge was only a misdemeanor.
“I did a little time in the county jail and realized that is not the life I wanted to lead.”
He shared in his mom’s disappointment.
“When I was locked up, she was the one person I would never let visit me,” he said.
Something snapped inside him, although he isn’t able to say exactly what it was.
Like the 13-year-old boy he now helps mentor who is no longer cussing his teachers but making A’s and B’s in class, it could have been several factors that turned his life around.
“There was a thousand words she could have said but her smile said it all,” he said, recalling his mom watching him change course.
He continues on his present path knowing his mother is smiling down upon him.
And that smile will only grow bigger in the coming year as she sees what he has planned for this community.
