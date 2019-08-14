George Benavides sits on the chair he often sat in during the days his father-in-law, Martin Sanchez, Jr. worked in the barbershop he had built on North Madison Street in 1962. Benavidez, who lives in Austin now, had the shop moved to his property on Deaf Smith Road recently. He plans to leave the shop as it is and keep it as a museum in memory of the barber who just would not quit. Sanchez continued cutting hair in the shop until he was 90 years old.