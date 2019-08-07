Late in the first round of the fifth amateur fight of his career Saturday night, July 27, at The Grand, Jeremy Ramirez found himself on his back, covering his face from a flurry of rights and lefts, just trying to survive.
The hometown boy did survive the round and, just over a minute into the next round, drew perhaps the largest ovation of the night when he sunk in a rear naked choke and submitted R.C. Childs.
“Nothing feels better than this,” Ramirez said after his win at Texas Clash Bash 14.
Ramirez earned the victory at the 1:07 mark when Childs submitted to the rear naked choke against the cage in front of his own corner.
“I had one leg sunken in, and I had my arm around his throat,” Ramirez said about the end of the fight. “I got my right leg over his back and locked it in.
“Then I locked in the rear naked choke, and I knew it was over there.”
Childs dominated much of the first round, including the late stages when he got on top of Ramirez and let loose a barrage of strikes with both hands.
“I knew I was covering up decently, so I knew I just had to last and survive the storm,” said Ramirez.
Childs, who was also in his fifth career fifth, was visibly exhausted in his corner between rounds.
Ramirez knew that, and so did his corner, who pushed the former Trojan to take it to Childs right away in the second round.
He did exactly that with an early takedown that would eventually result in the win.
Ramirez (3-2) was the first of three Beeville natives to fight on the card.
Former Beeville police officer Luis de los Santos won the night’s 10th bout before former Beeville standout wrestler Rogelio Salazar lost in a title fight in the main event.
Salazar (4-3) tapped out to a triangle choke at the 2:52 mark of the third round to John Pacheco, who claimed the 135-pound Texas Clash Bash championship belt.
“It turned quick. I took him down and got control, and all of a sudden, within a few seconds, he slipped that choke in and, boom, I’m submitted,” Salazar said. “It’s crazy how things can turn in a few seconds.”
Pacheco, with a straight right in the second round, bloodied the nose of Beeville’s only state wrestling champion.
“He landed a huge straight right hand that busted up my nose bad,” said Salazar. “He landed it, and it kind of dazed me a little bit.
“It affected me pretty bad. My nose got clogged up with blood and, you know, blood is, of course, thicker than sweat and water.
“The same time it was coming down my nose, I was sucking it right back up in my nose. The blood, mixed with the mucus and crap, it was all in my nose and just started to thicken up. … It messed with my breathing.”
De los Santos scored a win by tapout over Josh Manuel at the 2:05 mark of the second round with a kimura lock.
The win was de los Santos’ first of his amateur MMA career (1-1).
After that fight, which was billed as the co-main event, TCB promoter Manuel Mendez presented a $1,000 check to Beeville Police Department Assistant Chief Richard Cantu.
Mendez then surprised Cantu with a special commemorative plaque for his dedication to bringing Texas Clash Bash back to Beeville.
Mendez made one final presentation after that, awarding the Fight of the Night Award to Ben Guevara and Ransom Neely for their battle in the card’s fourth fight.
Guevara won that fight when Neely was forced to retire between the second and third rounds on doctor’s orders after sustaining a jaw injury.
Before that, the two put on a show that featured wild flurries of strikes from both competitors and the loudest vocal reactions from the fans in attendance.
Eric Henricks won the first fight of the night over Mathew Hathaway with an arm triangle in the first round (1:16).
In the second fight, Jerrick Warden submitted John Ferkins with a guillotine choke at the 1:40 mark of the first round.
Kyle Linder won the third fight over Pete Zuniga with a guillotine choke 34 seconds into the fight.
Sean Terry won the fifth fight over Juan Maltos via TKO on a ref stoppage due to strikes in the first round (1:04).
The sixth fight went to Ben Gomez over Alfredo Lopez. Gomez submitted Lopez with a rear naked choke at the 45-second mark of the second round.
The quickest win of the night went to Tyler Durant in the seventh bout. He beat Angel Urbina by TKO on a ref stoppage due to a kick to the head just 24 seconds into the fight.
In the eighth fight, Jack Martinez won by tapout over Drake Lopez on a guillotine choke 57 seconds into the second round.
